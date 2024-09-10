Hellingly & Horsebridge Village Voice

Rhymetime with Alison is Starting on Thursday, September19 from 10am to 10.30am. This is a free Parent and Toddler Group run by Hellingly Parish Council. Come along for nursery rhyme singing and instrument playing. No booking required, just pop along.

Grant applications are to arrive by October 31, from organisations active in the Hellingly parish or whose activities are of potential benefit to Hellingly residents.

Applicants should contact the Deputy Clerk either by email ([email protected]) or telephone 01323 449415 to request an application form. The application form is also on the website for downloading at www.hellingly-pc.org.uk.

Organisations who have previously received grants will also need to re-apply. Applications should be addressed to: The Deputy Clerk, Hellingly Parish Council, Hellingly Community Hub, The Drive, Hellingly, BN27 4EP or emailed to [email protected].

A fabulous fundraiser held at the Hellingly Hub has raised an incredible amount for Breast Cancer Awareness.

Organiser, Debbie Scott says: “Having been a survivor of breast cancer myself, it came quite naturally to raise money for Breast Cancer Awareness. So, when I saw the advert to hold a cream tea in aid of this charity, I did not have to think twice.

"I originally planned a small gathering for approximately 20 people in my garden but it quickly became clear that many ladies felt the same as I do and wanted to support such a worthy cause. When the numbers reached 70 plus, I realised that a much bigger venue was required. Thank goodness for our lovely Community Hub here in Hellingly.

"On the hottest day of the year so far, August 12, I arrived with several willing volunteers to set up the beautifully air conditioned hall. Tables were dressed, scones and cakes in abundance were laid out, a raffle and several games were set up for all to enjoy and the kettle was on.

"What a fabulous afternoon we all had. Everyone who attended commented on the fabulous location. Whoever would think that eating scones, cakes and drinking tea could raise a little under £1400 in just a few hours.”