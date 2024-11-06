Hellingly & Horsebridge Village Voice

Hellingly Community Hub is now a Blood Donation Centre. If you would like to donate, you must book at www.blood.co.uk. The next session is on November 15.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Hellingly annual parish act of Remembrance to remember those who gave so much is on Sunday, November 10. The uniformed youth of our parish are due to parade off sharp at 10.30am to join Rev Jeremy and the rest of our community at the war memorial in Hellingly Cemetery.

After the Act of Remembrance return to Hellingly Primary School where the parade will be dismissed. Refreshments are available after the parade in the school hall provided by friends of Hellingly Church.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hellingly Christmas Fair organised by Hellingly WI is on Saturday, November 16 from 10am to 3pm at Hellingly Hub. There will be lots of craft and gift stalls, refreshments, tombola, and children’s games.

Tell us what's on in your area.

The groundsmen have been working hard at the Country Park clearing some areas and planting bulbs, Adrian's memorial bench is now in place and the Cricket Pavilion is getting some much needed drainage works, only one more week and then it will be completed. Some of the area surrounding the groundwork is boggy and slippery so please be careful.

November's Mothers' Union meeting will again be at Abbot’s wood Care Home in Hailsham on November 12. The speaker will be curate Elly, who will talk about her work with the YMCA. All are welcome to the meeting including non-members and men, starting with a short service at 7pm.