Hellingly & Horsebridge Village Voice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

SOUTHERN WATER UPDATE: Since early 2023, the Station Road section of Hellingly has been included in a group of high-priority projects known as the ‘Group 1’ Growth Schemes.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is a group of nine schemes across our wastewater network where there has been flooding from the public sewer, but there is also further development expected in the area which threatens to exacerbate the issue.

The aim of the Group 1 scheme in Hellingly is to identify and solve the ways in which the foul sewer becomes inundated when it rains. If fully successful, this will remove the need for tankering and reduce flooding from the foul sewer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To date, they have completed the following works: Re-lined the entire 2,052m of the public sewer in the catchment, replaced a crushed section of pipework on Church Lane left by the installation of a gas pipe, removed a significant number of blockages throughout the sewer caused by roots, displaced joints and protruding lateral connections, resealed 14 manhole covers – they will reseal a further seven before winter, carried out a full connectivity survey of the Hellingly catchment, with a small number of surface water connections identified, funded the re-connection of the development east of New Road and rerouted the connection to the foul sewer running south-east from the development and installed four anti-flood devices to protect properties in the area.

User (UGC) Submitted

The above amounts to an investment of more than £1.2m in the Hellingly area, which it is hoped will reduce tankering and flooding. SW will also be launching a new campaign of flow monitoring for the winter season so it can understand where water continues to get into the network and make further improvements.

They are investigating how they can make future upgrades to the capacity of the sewer by building larger pipes and pumping stations, this work is expected to take place in its next Business Plan period between 2025- 2030, subject to Ofwat’s Final Determination results in December.

In the meantime SW is continuing to work hard to eliminate as much non-foul water from the sewer in advance of these works. If you have any questions, or would like to discuss further, please get in touch at [email protected]

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A PARISH COUNCIL MEETING will be held on Wednesday, January 8 at 7pm at Hellingly Community Hub. Members of the public are welcome to attend. Please see the agenda on the website for more details.

LIVE WRESTLING is coming to Hellingly at the Hellingly Hub on January 25 at 6.30pm. Described as unmissable family fun, children pay just £5 (limited offer). Non-stop wrestling action, explosive matches, and edge-of-your-seat moments for the whole family and the ultimate family night out. Tickets at https://kapowwrestling.co.uk.

WHOOPSIEDAISY HANDMADE SEWING CLASSES start again shortly with ‘Learn how to sew using your sewing machine’ : 10am to 4pm on Sunday, January 19 and Sunday, February 16. Please message Sharon on 07973 850291 or email [email protected] to book this popular class.

Please provide your email address and the make and model of your sewing machine. If you do not have a sewing machine you can reserve one for the day. Confirmation and payment details will be emailed to you.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Course details: If you have a sewing machine and you are eager to start sewing, this is the course for you. How to set up your machine, wind the bobbin and thread your machine, how to start and finish, sew straight lines and curves. Insert a zip using the zipper foot and fashion a zipped bag to take home with you. Sew button holes and talk about the different stitches, feet and accessories that come with your machine. You will be guided on how to keep your machine in excellent condition for your sewing journey.

There will be plenty of hints and tips on the day giving you the confidence to go home and start sewing straight away. Course fee is £50 which includes fabric and refreshments. If you do not have a sewing machine you are welcome to borrow one on the day.

Payments to be made in advance to secure your sewing seat. Please bring with you on the day a notebook, pen, sewing machine and foot pedal, sewing machine manual and your packed lunch. To attend this course your sewing machine must be in full working order. Free parking, stairs to workshop. Sorry non-refundable course fee unless cancelled by organiser.

MESSY CHURCH is next on Sunday, January 12 at the Hellingly Community Hub, The Drive, Hellingly at 3.30pm. You can find more information about this family event at https://celebratingfaith.co.uk