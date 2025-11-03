Hellingly & Horsebridge Village Voice

The campaign to return the Hellingly Hospital War Memorials continues

THE CAMPAIGN TO RETURN to return the Hellingly War Memorials to Hellingly continues and as Remembrance Sunday approaches, we are asked to reflect on the sacrifice made by this Hellingly Hospital casualty.

Edward Highstead was born in 1886 in Stockbury, Kent. His father, also Edward, was an agricultural labourer. By 1909 and in his early twenties, Edward had joined the Hellingly community and was working as an Asylum Attendant at the Hellingly Hospital.

Electoral Register records him as living in one of the houses built and provided for Institution employees (maybe New Road). When war broke out Edward joined the Royal West Kent Regiment but was quickly promoted to Corporal and transferred to the Royal West Surrey Regiment and was sent to France.

“The Battle of the Ancre begun on 13th November 1916. The objective was to capture four fortified villages two of which (Beaumont Hammel and Serre) had been objectives for 1st July. Having achieved some success it was decided to have one “final push” on 17th and 18th so the most favourable positions for winter could be established. Much of the battlefield was now a featureless bog, a layer of ice had formed over the top and snow and sleet added to the mud increased the suffering of the troops.

Visibility was very poor as infantry from five divisions moved forward. This was a strong part of the German line and the Germans were expecting an attack.” (Surrey in the Great War).

On November 18, during this battle, Edward was killed. He is buried in the Stump Road Cemetery, Grandcourt, Somme, France. He was just 30 years old. The beneficiary of his final effects was his widowed father Edward and also Louisa Blakemore. Was she his intended? We may never know.

The Hellingly War Memorials remain in storage. According to the author of this piece about Edward Highsted, “neither the Parish Church nor the Parish Council want anything to do with them being returned to Hellingly, where these casualties and the Hospital’s history should be remembered.” Lest we forget.

MESSY CHURCH AT HELLINGLY HUB is back on Sunday, November9, hosted by St Peter and St Paul’s Church, Hellingly and Upper Dicker from 3.30 to 5pm at the Community Hub, The Drive, Roebuck Park. Messy church is based on creativity, hospitality and celebration. Come along and see what it is like. Suitable for all ages and stages. There is no charge, but donations are welcome. There are arts and crafts, singing and storytelling and Sunday tea for all. No need to book, just go along.

A WEDDING FAIR is being held at Blackstock Farm Estate BN27 4HF on Sunday, November 9 from 10am to 2pm. Register at [email protected].

BLACKSTOCK ESTATE COMEDY NIGHT is back on Saturday, November 15. Prepare yourself for a fun filled evening of laughs. There will be a licensed bar (card only), pizza buffet, private tables of 10 available. Doors open at 6pm, show starts at 8pm. Tickets on 01323 848006, email [email protected] or visit the website www.blackstockestate.co.uk.

CATERING FOR WEDDINGS EXPERIENCES is the topic for the Mother’s Union meeting on November 11 at Hellingly Church at the usual time of 7pm. The speakers are Jane Tourle and Val Moore relating catering for weddings experiences. They have called their talk All Washed Up. It promises to be a very entertaining evening and everyone is welcome - members, guests, parishioners and friends.