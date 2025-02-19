Hellingly Scouts on board for a day of fun at Hailsham care home
The Scouts were invited for a board game session by residents from Abbots Wood Manor Care Home, London Road, as part of their intergenerational activities.
Scout leader Joe Quigley said: “We were delighted to join the residents at Abbots Wood Manor. The relationships between the generations are so important, and everyone can learn from one another.”
During the day, the group played a range of board games, including Snakes and Ladders, before sitting down to a delicious cuppa and a piece of cake.
The bespoke Snakes and Ladders board had been specially made by the young guests.
Resident Audrey Hill was thrilled that she got a chance to play the classic game, which reminded her of happy times with her own family.
She said: “It has been lovely to welcome the Scouts into our home and to play some of the most popular board games.
“It was lovely to see the children and the energy they bring.”