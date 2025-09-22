Hello, birthday! LPOS Musical Productions marks 70th anniversary year with classic musical

Famously adapted into an Oscar-winning film starring Barbra Streisand in 1969, Hello, Dolly! tells the story of Dolly Levi, a matchmaker on a mission as she sets out to find a wife for the wealthy but cantankerous Horace Vandergelder – and pairs up some other sweethearts along the way in 19th-century New York. The course of love may not run smooth, but it brings witty wordplay, show-stopping dance numbers, and toe-tapping songs (including ‘Before the Parade Passes By’, ‘Put on Your Sunday Clothes’, and of course the iconic title number) in its wake.

With a cast of dozens and a live band, this is sure to be a night to remember. Join the adventure at The Windmill Entertainment Centre in Littlehampton from 15-18 October (including a Saturday matinée). Tickets are available from www.ticketsource.co.uk/lpos; £16 for general admission, £14 concessions (seniors and children aged 16 and under).

See www.lpos.org for more details about the production and other upcoming events – and for information about how to get involved yourself. A registered charity, LPOS emphasises a warm, inclusive atmosphere, aiming to give people from all backgrounds and of all levels of ability and experience a chance to participate in theatrical productions, whether onstage, backstage, or in a creative role. Open to anyone aged 16 and over, membership fees are kept deliberately low at £30 per annum in order to make these opportunities more accessible. If you are interested in joining this fun, friendly group, please email [email protected].

1 . Contributed LPOS Musical Productions rehearsing their upcoming anniversary show, Hello, Dolly! Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed L: Marie Ball (Irene Molloy) and R: Simon Jones (Cornelius Hackl) in rehearsal Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed L: Carly Jones (Minnie Fay) and R: Lachlann Grimwood (Barnaby Tucker) in rehearsal Photo: Submitted