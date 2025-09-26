Help collect Christmas Trees for St Catherine’s Hospice

In January 2026, St Catherine’s Hospice is running its popular Christmas tree collection service once again, in partnership with Just Helping. Now the local hospice is calling on volunteers to help.

On Thursday 8, Friday 9 and Saturday 10 January 2026 St Catherine’s will be collecting unwanted Christmas trees from outside people’s homes in Crawley, Horsham, Horley, East Grinstead, Redhill, Reigate, Lingfield and Dormansland, Oxted and Godstone and Tandridge in return for a suggested £20 donation.

The local charity is looking for Volunteer Drivers and Volunteer Christmas Tree Assistants to help collect trees across West Sussex and East Surrey and return them to a drop-off location for recycling. Volunteers will be given a set route, collecting around 40 trees from local households.

Wherever possible, Volunteer Drivers are asked to find a friend or family member who is willing to be their Christmas Tree Assistant, but if you register as a driver without an assistant the hospice will pair you up with another volunteer.

Volunteers Martin and his dad collecting Christmas Trees for St Catherine's Hospice in 2024.

Volunteers can donate their time for one, two or all three days.

Emma Butler, Events and Campaigns Fundraiser at St Catherine’s said: “We’re hoping to collect 1,250 trees over three days, but to make this a reality, we need more than 70 volunteers and 32 confident Volunteer Drivers to support us. If you can spare some time, we’d love to hear from you. And if you have access to a van that you’re willing to use, even better!

Last year we raised over £13,000 towards our specialist hospice care. We’re covering more postcodes this year, so with our community’s support, we hope to raise even more for our hospice.

Our Christmas Tree collections are only possible because of volunteer support so we hope you will consider joining us for a fun, rewarding day out where you’ll meet new people, enjoy being part of a team and know that every tree you collect is helping to provide vital hospice care.”

Martin Baker from Bakers Garden Buildings generously helped collect trees last winter. He said:"What a wonderful day I spent with my Dad, Thanks to the excellent organisation, we thoroughly enjoyed ourselves and felt we truly made a difference. It's such a fun way to give back and to raise essential funds for St Catherine’s. I highly recommend signing up for 2026."

To register to volunteer, please visit: www.stch.org.uk/tree-collection, contact St Catherine’s Events team on 01293 447361 or email: [email protected].

Alternatively, if you’d like to support St Catherine’s and arrange for your Christmas tree to be collected, bookings can be made at www.stch.org.uk/tree-collection from Saturday 15 November 2025.