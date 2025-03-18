Help save crucial support group for local mums in Eastbourne

A pivotal support group that helps new mums cope with mild to moderate mental health issues is facing closure from 1 April as budget cuts hits their funding and Eastbourne charity WayfinderWoman needs your help to save it.

They’ve stepped up and offered to host the support group for its weekly meetings. Laura Murphy, founder of WayfinderWoman said, “We are keen to fill this urgent need to provide a safe, welcoming space for women to share their experiences, receive peer support, and rebuild their confidence”.

Cuts to funding means that none of the current staff support and funding for venues and equipment will be available. Amy Hebben, Community Ambassador for the charity and trained volunteer for the group added, “To do this, we need to raise £6,287 so we can make our meeting space safe and fit for purpose for mums, their babies and toddlers in the short term, and then pay for venues and equipment for long-term.”

The charity is asking for donations to help them achieve this via their website wayfinderwoman.com whilst Eastbourne MP, Josh Babarinde OBE, says, “This gap in services leaves women at risk of isolation, delaying recovery and impacting their wellbeing, confidence, and ability to return to work. The positive impact of this project will be far-reaching, ensuring that vulnerable women receive the support they deserve at a critical time in their lives.”

Any donation large or small would be welcome. Please quote Support group when making a donation.