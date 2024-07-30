Help the NHS by using the right service for your needs this Brighton & Hove Pride

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The NHS in Sussex is calling on those planning to attend Brighton & Hove Pride weekend, to use the right service for their health needs, and to keep emergency services free for those who need them the most.

Brighton & Hove Pride is taking place this week – Saturday, 3 and Sunday, 4 August – and is the UK’s biggest Pride event.

NHS Sussex is encouraging attendees to use alternatives to A&E for urgent care when it’s not an emergency, to take care of themselves, and look out for one another.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While enjoying Pride, people should look after themselves by staying hydrated, drinking responsibly, and knowing their limits. Stay sun-aware by finding shade, using suncream, and watching for signs of sunburn or heat exhaustion. If people feel unwell, consider staying home to prevent spreading illness.

Please make the right choice this Pride.

People can support health services during Brighton & Hove Pride weekend by:

Only using A&E if it is an emergency – save the services for saving lives

Using NHS 111 online or by calling 111 in the first instance – they can advise, support and direct you to the most appropriate service

Seeking expert advice from a community pharmacist for minor health concerns

Making use of walk-in and minor injury services if you do need help

Ordering repeat prescriptions in advance of GP practices and pharmacies closing over the Pride weekend

For minor ailments, or illnesses speak to a local pharmacy team to seek medical advice and treatment

By making the right choice, people can make a real difference and help ambulance services manage its demand by only calling 999 in an emergency and by making use of NHS 111 for urgent medical help and advice by phone or online at www.111.nhs.uk.

NHS 111 call handlers can direct to local services, suggest arrival times at Urgent Treatment Centres or Minor Injuries Units, assist with prescriptions, and offer self-care advice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

First aid teams and medical centres are set up in Preston Park and the Pride Village Party to address most issues on site. Stewards will be available to guide people to the nearest medical centre.

A safe space is available for those feeling distressed, intoxicated, injured, separated from friends, needing to charge a phone, or unable to get home. Open Friday and Saturday from 10:30 pm to 5am at St Paul’s Church, West Street, BN1 2RQ.

Brighton Station Health Centre offers treatment without needing to be a registered patient. The walk-in service is available, or people can call ahead for telephone triage with a clinician at 0333 321 0946. Located minutes from Brighton Railway Station, the Walk-in Centre at Brighton Station Health Centre (Queens Road) is open daily from 8 am to 8 pm.

Pharmacists are also available to provide expert clinical advice for minor health concerns and common illnesses such as sore throats, coughs, colds, tummy troubles, and aches and pains.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Community pharmacies can be a great first port of call for healthcare advice and treatments especially with the newly launched Pharmacy First Service, where highly trained pharmacists can assess people and, if appropriate, can support them with minor conditions such as coughs and colds, sore throats, upset stomachs, earache, infected insect bite, impetigo, and shingles).

They can also provide access to antibiotics, if appropriate, for urine infections (uncomplicated urinary tract infections in women under the age of 65), skin infections, and eye infections. Pharmacies can also provide access to emergency hormonal contraception.

Chief Integration and Primary Care Officer at NHS Sussex, Amy Galea, said: “We’re excited to welcome everyone to Brighton for this year’s Pride, and are committed to helping people have a safe and enjoyable weekend. To help us provide the best care possible, people should use A&E only for true emergencies.

“With many thousands of people set to attend Brighton & Hove Pride from London and beyond, we are urging visitors to use the right health services for your needs at the right time, during what is set to be a very busy and warm weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Many people will not have been to the city before, so if in doubt, contact NHS 111 and they will help you get the right care at the place.”