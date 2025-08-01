Help your local hospices make memories this summer

This summer, three Sussex-based hospices will be celebrating the work they do helping families make precious memories in their first joint fundraising campaign.

Martlets in Hove, St Barnabas House in Worthing, and Chestnut Tree House children’s hospice in Arundel have formed Southern Hospice Group. Together, they care for families across Sussex and South East Hampshire. Each of these hospices are charities and rely on donations to continue their services.

Stuart Palma, CEO of Southern Hospice Group stresses how important these three hospices are for the community: “Hospice care provides a truly unique and compassionate level of support, one that goes far beyond what a hospital can offer. Having witnessed it firsthand through countless families’ experiences, I know that every moment becomes incredibly precious when someone, whether an adult or a child, faces a life-limiting illness.”

“Our hospices deliver a comprehensive range of support – from vital physiotherapy and pain management to enriching art classes and compassionate counselling. This care extends both into the community via our nursing teams and within our three hospice sites. This vital work, however, is entirely dependent on the unwavering generosity of our local community.”

Stuart added: “The demand for hospice care is undeniable, yet it’s a stark reality that only just over 20% of our funding comes from the government. We rely overwhelmingly on the kindness of our community to keep our doors open and our services running.

“By donating to our 'Making Memories' campaign, you directly enable us to continue providing this essential, compassionate care. Every contribution, no matter the size, makes a profound difference to individuals and families across the South Coast navigating the most challenging times.”

In the past year alone, Southern Hospice Group has cared for over 5,500 adults, children, young people and their families.

The hospices are helping as many people as they can, yet there are many more waiting for their support. The funds raised will help even more people in need of hospice care.

Charlie and her nurse Emma at Martlets Hospice

Three families have courageously shared their own stories to highlight how much their local hospice has helped them and their loved ones. Martlets made a wish come true for Charlie, a patient being cared for on the hospice’s in-patient unit. She wanted to see her daughter in a wedding dress before she died. Charlie’s sister Amy remembers the day saying: “Something that Charlie used to get upset about was that she’d never see the children get married. The staff went above and beyond. The doctors stabilised Charlie’s symptoms so that she was well enough to go out with her eldest daughter Cayleigh to a wedding dress shop.

“Cayleigh tried on all these beautiful wedding dresses. It was so special for Charlie and a lovely memory for Cayleigh that she’ll take forward to her wedding day in the future.”

Helen, whose husband Adrian was cared for by St Barnabas, and Anna, whose 15-year-old daughter Heidi has a rare genetic condition and is cared for by Chestnut Tree House, have also courageously shared their stories as part of the campaign.

The hospices have also set a challenge for their supporters to take a ‘Summer Stroll’ and walk 50km during August to raise money and help make memories, take photos along the way and share them with the hospices to show support.

If you would like to sign up please visit:

www.martlets.org.uk/making-memories

www.stbh.org.uk/making-memories

www.chestnut.org.uk/making-memories