Helping to restore nature with five more wildflower areas in Brighton and Hove

Brighton & Hove has expanded its Wilder Verges project, creating more wildflower areas that will support wildlife and increase biodiversity in the city.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The five new wildflower hotspots are on the Bristol Estate, Queensway, Finsbury Road/Southover Street junction, Marine Drive near Roedean Cafe and Greenfield Crescent.

Wilder Verges involves managing carefully selected grass verges for wildflowers to provide habitats for wildlife, particularly pollinating insects, which are in decline.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are now 29 Wilder Verges in Brighton & Hove and the council aims to increase the number each year.

Bees on thistles in Hollingbury

Where appropriate, paths are mown in and around the wildlife verges to create space for walking and enable people to get up close to the flowers and insects they support.

Residents help to identify sites, which are then evaluated for their suitability as a wilder verge – taking into consideration their current status, potential for nature benefits and location in relation to other wildlife areas.

Councillor Tim Rowkins, Cabinet member for Net Zero and Environmental Services, said: “I’m thrilled to announce the expansion of this scheme with 5 new wildflower areas, together with management to improve the diversity of species and a plan for future years. This will bring native Sussex species into our neighbourhoods, including a few surprises - we’ve already had orchids springing up in some areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This summer, our wildflower verges and banks have been teeming with bees, butterflies and beetles, but if they’re not managed correctly, they can become dominated by grass and other plants such as nettles.

Common blue butterfly in Queen's Park

"We’re taking a strategic approach to these areas so they can be managed in the best way for wildflowers, and ensure new ones are put into places that have the biggest impact for nature as part of a wildflower network.”

The council’s City Parks teams have been working with community volunteers from the Brighton & Hove Wildlife Forum and local residents’ groups to manage some of the verges.

As a result, there are now different mowing regimes in these areas to maximise the opportunities for wildflowers. Further improved management, through the removal of grass cuttings and other plant material, will be explored as the project develops.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reducing the nutrients in the soil creates ideal conditions for a wider range of wildflowers to flourish as they can get established and spread more easily without competition from faster-growing plants like grasses.

Early purple orchid on the Bristol Estate

Volunteers from Brighton & Hove Wildlife Forum are carrying out surveys on potential new sites. These will be assessed in the autumn with a view to adding another 5 sites next summer.

Wilder Verges is a partnership project initiated by The Living Coast UNESCO Biosphere. To find out more about The Living Coast please visit: www.thelivingcoast.org.uk or Wilder Verges - The Living Coast.