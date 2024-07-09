HempWell conquers Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge for Mind Brighton & Hove

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The HempWell team, pioneers in the UK CBD industry, has completed the gruelling Yorkshire Three Peaks challenge in support of Mind Brighton & Hove

Last month, amidst challenging weather conditions, the dedicated staff of HempWell tackled the iconic peaks of Whernside, Ingleborough, and Pen-y-ghent, covering 24 miles and ascending 1,585 meters to raise awareness and funds for mental health support.

Founded in York and recently expanding to Brighton's historic Kensington Gardens, HempWell has solidified its commitment to mental wellness through CBD, renowned for its efficacy in managing stress, anxiety, and depression.

Philip James, Founder of HempWell, reflected on the team's journey: "Despite adverse weather, our team was determined to finish strong, driven by our passion for mental health advocacy."

Ruby McGonigle, Product Advisor at HempWell Brighton, emphasised the company's mission: "In our line of work, we witness firsthand the profound impact of mental health challenges. Our participation in the Three Peaks challenge and support for Mind Brighton & Hove aligns with our goal to provide a supportive community and effective wellness solutions."

Mind Brighton & Hove, part of the broader Mind network, remains pivotal in promoting mental health awareness and delivering crucial support across England and Wales.

With HempWell's initiative spearheaded by Wholesale Manager Jenna Cuhina-Brant, their fundraising efforts have far surpassed expectations, exceeding £1,000 through community support and a dedicated GoFundMe campaign.

As pioneers in CBD's mental health benefits, HempWell continues to lead by example, advocating for open dialogue and compassionate support for those managing mental health challenges.

For more information on their journey and to support Mind Brighton & Hove, visit HempWell's official page: https://www.gofundme.com/f/hempwell-hike