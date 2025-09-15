Hendy Foundation seeks new grant applicants from local Sussex charities
Charities have until Monday 29 September to apply for one of this year’s grants, drawing from a total pot of over £60,000. In 2024, Hendy Foundation donated over £50,000 to 27 different charities.
As part of Hendy Foundations' overall fundraising efforts this year, Hendy Group ambassador Rosemary Shrager raised over £35,000 specifically for food poverty and welfare charities as part of her 450-mile ‘Two Wheels for Meals’ cycle challenge.
Rosemary cycled almost 450 miles from Land’s End in Cornwall to Dover in Kent in June, battling varied weather conditions and challenging terrain. She also conducted multiple cookery demonstrations at venues along the route to help raise awareness and additional funds.
To be considered for Hendy Foundation’s 2025 grant window, charities should make a submission via the Hendy Foundation website: https://www.hendyfoundation.org/grant-request/. Food poverty charities wanting to submit an application can do so via the ‘Food Poverty Grant Request’ section of the website.
A panel of volunteer Hendy Foundation trustees will carry out an initial assessment and then a detailed due diligence process to determine which charities are eligible to receive support this year. All successful applicants can expect to receive funds before the end of 2025.
Launched in 2018, Hendy Foundation is a dedicated charity that provides grants to local charitable projects, people and charitable organisations. The family-run Hendy Group’s commitment to supporting local communities goes back generations, and the Hendy Foundation continues to explore exciting new ways to strengthen and improve upon these links.