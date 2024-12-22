Henfield care home chef is crowned Christmas Cake Champion

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Excitement is running high at Red Oaks in Henfield where the talented hospitality team led by senior head chef Leigh Clifford have been named the winners of the annual Barchester Christmas Cake competition for the South Division.

Each year hospitality teams from Barchester homes and hospitals up and down the country compete for the coveted Christmas Cake of the Year title. The competition is run by the central hospitality team and the bar is set very high. Many of Barchester’s chefs are trained in patisserie and the Christmas cake designs are very elaborate and highly technical. Competition is fierce and only the very best recipes and designs will prevail.

The hospitality team at Red Oaks put their heads together and donned their aprons to come up with the most amazing Christmas cake decorated to perfection.

Their fabulous cake is designed as a gingerbread man made with a traditional Christmas fruit cake ensuring that the cake has been regularly moistened with alcohol. The gingerbread man and decorations are handmade with traditional recipes and colours that everyone recognises.

Each year Barchester hold both Easter and Christmas cake competitions with over 100 homes in the south division Red Oaks are very proud this year to have won both competitions.

Linda Ryan, General Manager at Red Oaks said: “The team had such a brilliant time taking part in this competition, it has been such fun. Our staff love to bake and everyone here loves cake so we were all very excited to take part.

"It has been a real collaborative process – refining the recipe and trying different versions of the design. The residents have loved eating all the previous versions until we came up with the perfect winning design! It really has been no hardship!”

Red Oaks is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Red Oaks provides nursing care, residential care, dementia care and respite care.