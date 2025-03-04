Henfield care practitioner celebrates 35 ears of service with Red Oaks care home

A care practitioner at Red Oaks in Henfield has received a prestigious 35 Year Service Award in celebration of working at Barchester Healthcare for 35 years. Sharon Haigh now Care Practitioner started at Barchester in February 1990 and has worked with residents and their relatives to ensure that their needs have been met over the years.

Adele Keenan, Employee Services Director at Barchester said: “I’m always pleased to hear stories about the long service of Barchester staff and am delighted Sharon has achieved this milestone. It is dedication like this that ensures our residents are provided with a happy place to live.”

Linda Ryan, General Manager of Red Oaks said: “We’re delighted to be celebrating 35 years of loyal service with Sharon. She has demonstrated her dedication and loyalty to this home and its residents year after year. I speak for all of us here at Red Oaks when I say that I’m looking forward to many more years of working with Sharon!”