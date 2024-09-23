Henfield circular walk for Lewes Footpath Group

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Walk report of the Henfield circular on September 1.

Yay! Finally, it is not raining, and even better, the ground is dry. A group of walkers from the Lewes Footpaths Group enjoyed a delightful ramble around Henfield, without stepping into puddles almost deeper than our wellies are tall! More of this later.

Starting from the Library car park, we stroll down the High Street into Church Lane and along Church Terrace. Here we stopped to admire Cat House, with its unusual cat boards, depicting a tale from the past.

We walked into the churchyard, through the impressive yew trees, and entered Church Lane then continuing to reach the edge of the village. Here we paused to take in the view of the fields and Downs, including Chanctonbury Ring, Truleigh Hill and Devils Dyke.

We crossed the fields along the normally muddy bottom of Spring Hill. To our delight, the ground was dry enough that the boardwalk was not essential today. Continuing there was plenty of shade from the tree canopy. We stopped for an early coffee break, by a stile and gate, before the landscape opened up towards the River Adur.

This was the third time this walk appeared in the Walk Programme. The first cancellation was due to a very wet August. At the second attempt, it was again a very wet day.

Nevertheless, just two walkers decided to go ahead. On that occasion, there was a huge puddle by the stile where we stopped today for our coffee. Seemingly, there was a convenient plank in the puddle. One walker was sensibly wearing wellies. She kindly went first, only to see her foot disappear under water as the plank she stepped on disappeared. Luckily, she managed to reach firm ground without getting too wet!

Feeling refreshed, and amused by the memory of the disappearing plank, the group continued across open fields to reach the River Adur, before heading north towards the Downs Link.

Then we continued to head north enjoying the wide, shady path. On reaching the outskirts of Henfield, we turned off the Downs Link and followed a series of twittens, to take us between houses, and we finally returned to our starting point.

Anita led the walk.