Henfield Hall saves £12,000 thanks to Rampion Fund

Trustees of Henfield Hall in Horsham District are celebrating huge savings on their energy bills thanks to the Rampion Wind Farm Community Benefit Fund, which opens for grant applications from Sussex community groups on 17 March 2025.

“With Rampion Fund support, we’ve saved over £12,000 on our energy bills in the last two years, installing solar panels and batteries. This has helped Henfield Hall thrive as a great resource for the local community,” said John Sharp, Treasurer and Trustee of Henfield Hall.

Run by Sussex Community Foundation, over the past eight years, the Rampion Community Benefit Fund has provided £2.1 million in grants and supported over 200 Sussex community projects. More than a million local people in Sussex have benefited from the fund, which covers projects in the region from Littlehampton Harbour in the west to Beachy Head in the east and up to the A272 near Twineham in the north.

“Through the Rampion Fund, we aim to help charities and community groups to manage projects which benefit local communities and support the environment, including investment in renewable energy and reducing carbon emissions,” said Kevin Richmond, Chief Executive of the Sussex Community Foundation.

“This is just one fantastic example of what we have managed to achieve through this fund, which has had such wide-reaching benefit for local people and the environment.”

The Rampion Community Benefit Fund opens for 2025 applications on 17 March and closes on 3 May, with around £160,000 available for grants of up to £10,000 for community projects supporting nature conservation, marine ecology and environmental improvements.

For more information about the fund and how to apply, visit:

The RWE-operated Rampion Offshore Wind Farm supplies enough green energy to power the equivalent of almost 409,000 homes - around half the homes in Sussex - and reduces CO2 emissions by up to 600,000 tonnes a year.