Henry Adams announces support for Sage House Dementia Centre

Leading property consultancy & estate agency Henry Adams has announced its charity partner for 2025 will be Sage House, the pioneering dementia support centre in Tangmere, near Chichester. This partnership forms part of Henry Adams’ commitment to giving back to the local community and offering support for some of the excellent organisations which provide essential services to residents.

Sage House, operated by Dementia Support, brings together a range of local dementia support services to offer the latest information, advice and activities to those living with dementia and their families. Services include respite day care, support groups, dementia supporter training, and assistance with personal care - they even have a dementia friendly hairdressing salon with dementia-trained stylists.

Gareth Overton, Head of Residential Sales at Henry Adams, said, "Our staff chose to support Sage House this year after they helped some of their family members affected by dementia. With such a personal connection, we’re looking forward to raising money to support their sterling work in the community.

“The centre provides so many valuable services to people impacted by dementia, which touches so many families. At Henry Adams, we believe in the power of community and the importance of supporting charities like Sage House that make a real difference in people's lives.”

Henry Adams is proud to be supporting the many services offered by Sage House to people living with dementia and those who care for them.

Henry Adams’s fundraising support for Sage House will go towards the charity’s many services, ensuring that more individuals can benefit. In addition, the estate agency remains the main sponsor of St Wilfrid’s Hospice’s Moonlight Walk, which takes place in June, and works with local schools and sports clubs to champion the communities in which the firm operates across West Sussex, Surrey and Hampshire.

For more information on Henry Adams and its community initiatives, please visit their website henryadams.co.uk and for more details of the services provided by Sage House, visit https://www.dementiasupport.org.uk/sage-house.