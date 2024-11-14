Henry Adams celebrates 30 years of sponsorship of Chichester Festival Theatre with Christmas cheer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This year is a special milestone for Henry Adams as they celebrate 30 years of partnership with Chichester Festival Theatre (CFT). To mark the occasion, the leading property consultancy is the sponsor of CFT’s ‘Christmas in Chichester’ activities and continues as a Principal Partner of the theatre. This anniversary sponsorship is testament to Henry Adams's longstanding commitment to the people and places of Chichester.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘Christmas in Chichester’ is a collaboration with the Chichester Business Improvement District (BID). Through this winter’s partnership, Henry Adams will help bring a series of exciting events to the local community, creating memorable family experiences throughout the festive season.

As a key sponsor of events like ‘Hey! Christmas Tree’, Santa’s Grotto, and the city’s Festive Family Day, the team at Henry Adams is excited to support activities that entertain both local residents and visitors to the area. The festivities, running throughout November and December, will include Chichester’s annual Christmas Light Switch-On, children’s Play Cafés, and the popular Window Competition with businesses across the city taking part.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’re delighted to celebrate a memorable 30 years of partnership with Chichester Festival Theatre,” said Ian Wiggett, CEO of Henry Adams. “It’s an honour to contribute to Chichester’s vibrant culture of the arts which helps to make this area so special, and to continue our legacy of supporting our wonderful local communities.”

CFT, with Principal Partner, Henry Adams, is making this Christmas extra-special with a series of festive activies and events including Santa's Grotto

Henry Adams was founded in 1990, although the firm’s history stretches back much further into the past as Wyatt & Sons. The company still occupies Rowan House in Baffins Lane at the heart of Chichester, where its residential sales & new homes teams work alongside the team of planning, land and agricultural specialists. Henry Adams Fine Art Auctioneers is just next door in its historic sale room.

Ian added, “Our sponsorship at CFT began shortly after the doors first opened at Henry Adams, so it’s been an absolute pleasure to grow our business alongside such a prestigious theatre as Chichester Festival Theatre and we look forward to meeting many of our familiar residents and meeting new ones throughout the CFT events in the coming weeks.”

Charlotte Stroud, Corporate Development Manager at CFT said, “We’re thrilled to be marking this momentous partnership anniversary with Henry Adams, who have helped to make CFT’s Christmas magic possible this year thanks to their generous sponsorship. We can’t wait to celebrate the festive season with the Henry Adams team, Chichester BID, and all the families visiting us over the Christmas period.”

‘Hey! Christmas Tree’ was created especially for Chichester Festival Theatre by Michael Morpurgo and runs from Saturday 7th to Sunday 29th December

Chichester Light Switch-On - 23 November

Christmas Tree Stroll – 23 November - 31 December

Window Competition with City Businesses

Festive Family Day - 14th December

Santa’s Grotto - 9 - 23 December

For more details about ‘Christmas in Chichester events, visit cft.org.uk/Christmas and chichesterbid.co.uk/category/christmas/