Herbal alchemy in the Greenhouse: make your own cream workshop in Hastings
If you’ve ever wondered how to turn everyday garden herbs into something soothing and useful, Hastings’ own Doorstep Herbs have just the thing.
On Saturday 8 November, the local herbal duo will host a hands-on “Make Your Own Cream” workshop at the Alexandra Park Greenhouse, running from 2.00pm to 3.00pm.
A taste of herbal magic
Participants will be guided through a sensory exploration of herbs — tasting infusions and tinctures, learning about their medicinal and magical properties, and then crafting an infused herbal cream using Calendula or Chamomile.
Both plants are long celebrated for their gentle healing powers — ideal for soothing skin and calming the spirit.
“We love helping people discover the power of everyday plants,” says Vanessa of Doorstep Herbs. “With a few simple ingredients, you can make something beautiful and effective.”
“Calendula and Chamomile are gentle but powerful herbs,” adds Kim. “They’re a lovely way to reconnect with nature’s healing traditions.”
A relaxed community workshop
The one-hour session will be a small group experience (maximum eight participants), offering plenty of time for questions, connection, and creativity.
Tea and coffee will be available, and after the workshop, guests are encouraged to enjoy the park or drop by the nearby Pumphouse Café and Deli.
All materials are included, and each participant will take home their own handmade herbal cream — along with the confidence to make more at home.
Workshop details
- When: Saturday 8 November, 2.00pm–3.00pm
- Where: Alexandra Park Greenhouse, Hastings, East Sussex, TN34 2LQ
- (Access via ramp off St Helens Road, next to the park depot)
- what3words: milk.bleat.trails
- Cost: £25 per person
- Group size: Maximum 8 people
- Booking: Eventbrite – Make Your Own Cream Workshop
- Contact: [email protected]
About Doorstep Herbs
Doorstep Herbs is a Hastings-based herbal collective run by Vanessa and Kim, who combine traditional herbal knowledge with practical, hands-on learning. Their workshops invite people to reconnect with plants and discover simple, sustainable ways to support everyday wellbeing.