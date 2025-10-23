Herbal alchemy in the Greenhouse: make your own cream workshop in Hastings

Doorstep Herbs invites the Hastings community to make their own herbal cream at Alexandra Park this November.

If you’ve ever wondered how to turn everyday garden herbs into something soothing and useful, Hastings’ own Doorstep Herbs have just the thing.

On Saturday 8 November, the local herbal duo will host a hands-on “Make Your Own Cream” workshop at the Alexandra Park Greenhouse, running from 2.00pm to 3.00pm.

A taste of herbal magic

Golden calendula – one of the herbs featured in the “Make Your Own Cream” workshop by Doorstep Herbs at Alexandra Park Greenhouse.

Participants will be guided through a sensory exploration of herbs — tasting infusions and tinctures, learning about their medicinal and magical properties, and then crafting an infused herbal cream using Calendula or Chamomile.

Both plants are long celebrated for their gentle healing powers — ideal for soothing skin and calming the spirit.

“We love helping people discover the power of everyday plants,” says Vanessa of Doorstep Herbs. “With a few simple ingredients, you can make something beautiful and effective.”

“Calendula and Chamomile are gentle but powerful herbs,” adds Kim. “They’re a lovely way to reconnect with nature’s healing traditions.”

Vanessa and Kim of Doorstep Herbs combine traditional herbal knowledge with hands-on, community learning.

A relaxed community workshop

The one-hour session will be a small group experience (maximum eight participants), offering plenty of time for questions, connection, and creativity.

Tea and coffee will be available, and after the workshop, guests are encouraged to enjoy the park or drop by the nearby Pumphouse Café and Deli.

All materials are included, and each participant will take home their own handmade herbal cream — along with the confidence to make more at home.

Chamomile, known for its calming and skin-soothing qualities, is another focus of the workshop.

Workshop details

When: Saturday 8 November, 2.00pm–3.00pm

Saturday 8 November, 2.00pm–3.00pm Where: Alexandra Park Greenhouse, Hastings, East Sussex, TN34 2LQ

Alexandra Park Greenhouse, Hastings, East Sussex, TN34 2LQ (Access via ramp off St Helens Road, next to the park depot)

what3words: milk.bleat.trails

milk.bleat.trails Cost: £25 per person

£25 per person Group size: Maximum 8 people

Maximum 8 people Booking: Eventbrite – Make Your Own Cream Workshop

Eventbrite – Make Your Own Cream Workshop Contact: [email protected]

About Doorstep Herbs

Doorstep Herbs is a Hastings-based herbal collective run by Vanessa and Kim, who combine traditional herbal knowledge with practical, hands-on learning. Their workshops invite people to reconnect with plants and discover simple, sustainable ways to support everyday wellbeing.