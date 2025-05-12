Here comes the rainscape – Wild Park project takes shape in Brighton

A unique landscape is taking shape in Brighton's Wild Park that will help protect the city's drinking water and reduce flooding

A major infrastructure scheme using natural processes to protect the city’s drinking water, help reduce flooding and create a new community space is taking shape in Brighton’s Wild Park.

Known as a rainscape for its ability to collect rainwater, filter out pollutants and allow it to soak safely into the ground, it is the biggest to be undertaken so far in the city.

The project is planting 800 square metres of new reed beds and wetland plants, and around 45 trees, including an orchard as well as sowing 15,000 square metres of wildflower meadow.

Channels will direct water safely away from the road

When complete in the autumn, the rainscape will reduce pollution in the water running off the A27 by capturing the run-off in shallow basins.

You can find out more about the project and how to be a volunteer at the next community meeting on 16 June at St George’s Hall on Newick Road, from 5pm to 6.30pm.

Councillor Trevor Muten, Cabinet member for Transport and the Public Realm, said: “When it rains, water is stored in a natural chalk aquifer, which lies underneath our feet in Brighton & Hove and provides drinking water for around 365,000 residents and 11 million visitors. Over the years pollution has caused increasing pressure on the aquifer, putting water quality at risk.

“The rainscape will support the city to be climate-resilient, reduce flooding and protect our groundwater and provide a new community space in the park.”

Aerial view of the rainscape's retention basin

During spells of heavy rain and severe storms, the rainscape will channel water away from the road into a series of planted ponds and basins, which collectively can hold nearly 2 million litres of water.

The Wild Park rainscape was initiated by The Aquifer Project (TAP), which is managed by The Living Coast UNESCO Biosphere.

Sean Ashworth, vice-chair of The Living Coast and longstanding member of TAP said: “We couldn’t have done this without the fantastic combination of partners who have come together to deliver this major project. It’s an amazing feat of engineering, nature-based solutions and collective knowledge.”