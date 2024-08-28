Heritage Open Day at Alexandra Park Greenhouse

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Volunteers are celebrating the completion of a restoration project to create a vibrant community hub in Hastings.

The work to restore the Alexandra Park Greenhouse began 10 years ago and, thanks to generous community funding and volunteer support, visitors can see the finished project at this year’s annual Heritage Open Day on Sunday, September 8. The site off St Helens Road, near the Pump House Cafe, will be open from 10.30am to 4pm that day. Admission is free.

The restored greenhouse now provides horticultural and educational activities. Volunteers sell donated plants which provide the running cost funds. Charities, local groups and residents can use or hire this unique building, making it the perfect venue to grow together.

Greenhouse patron Fergus Garrett, (correct) head gardener and chief executive of Great Dixter at Northiam, is giving expert advice to greenhouse volunteers who can pass this on to budding gardeners.

Cacti and Succulent Show at the greenhouse.

Linda (correct) Pearson, chairman of the volunteers’ group, said: “We are delighted that the greenhouse restoration is now complete. Volunteers can welcome the community to our twice weekly plant sales in this lovely horticultural space throughout the year.

“The greenhouse team have worked tirelessly, caring for the donated plants and maintaining this historic building.

“We hope that we will be able to lease more space in the neighbouring depot from Hastings Borough Council to erect a polytunnel and to landscape the area. The polytunnel would be used to train aspiring school age students who could be considering future education in horticulture and the environment.”

The landscaped site would be used to trial new planting schemes that would be suitable for urban gardens, parks and green spaces in a seaside environment. Volunteers would also continue to work with other green community groups to share expertise and enhance the area.

The greenhouse in the sun.

An expert fund-raiser is needed to help the greenhouse project attract more grants. Contact [email protected] for more details.

The greenhouse regular opening hours are Saturdays, 10.30am to 12.30pm, and Thursdays, 2.30pm to 5.30pm. More details from: www.our-greenhouse.org