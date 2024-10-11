Heroic dad and teammates visit Chailey Heritage Foundation after Three Peaks Challenge

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A DAD from Heathfield and his 12 mates who together completed the gruelling Three Peaks Challenge - with an added twist - will visit the charity on Friday (today) they had a very, very special reason to raise money for.

Matt Vince and his team have raised more than £45,000 for Chailey Heritage Foundation - and that's on top of the £25,000 Matt raised last year by running the Brighton Marathon.

He has been fundraising for the Mid Sussex charity after his young daughter Luna-Rose died in her sleep in October 2022 aged just three, having been born with a rare genetic condition.

She had been a regular visitor to the HQ in North Chailey along with mum Sam. They regularly attended the charity's Aquamovers sessions.

On top of the world!

Matt, 33, said it will be amazing to go back to Chailey Heritage Foundation.

He said: "It is a very special charity, and Sam and I owe it so much. The care staff gave Luna-Rose was something amazing and we are so grateful to this day.

"We are so proud to have reached such a huge figure – there is still time to donate, please do so if you can."

In August, the team completed the Three Peaks Challenge – climbing Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Snowdon – the three highest peaks of Scotland, England and Wales, and they set themselves an extra challenge.

While most drive between the three, the gang of 13 cycled. It was a total of 450 miles.

Matt said: "Boy, it was tough for everyone but on Friday we will see exactly why we did exactly what we did."

Staff and pupils at Chailey Heritage Foundation are planning to give Matt and his team a real heroes' welcome.

Will Folkes, Director of Specialist Services and Income at Chailey Heritage Foundation, said: “We are so thankful to Matt and his friends, and we are all looking forward to saying a proper thank you on Friday.

“We were privileged to support Luna-Rose and her family through our Aquamovers service – a group providing expert therapy and socialising for children, aged one to five years old, with very complex health needs.

“They were regular attendees and Sam told me how important it was to come and talk to other parents experiencing similar situations.

“We are truly grateful to Matt and his 12 friends for undertaking this very tough challenge."

To sponsor Matt, go to Matthew Vince is fundraising for Chailey Heritage Foundation (justgiving.com)