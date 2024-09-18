Herstmonceux and Wartling Village News

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunday Services this week: All Saints, Herstmonceux: 6pm Celtic Service. St Mary Magdalene, Wartling: 10am Holy Communion and Healing. Herstmonceux Free Church 10.45am at the Free Church, Chapel Row every Sunday.

Harvest Festival is on 29 September at 10am at Wartling Church. 1 October Harvest Supper, Reid Hall 6.45 for 7pm £8 per person, with raffle. Please contact Pam for places. Sign up form in both churches, also 6 October Herstmonceux Church 11am. All welcome, activities for children available. Sunday 29 September in the afternoon there will be a Churches Together bring and share tea followed by a service.

David Calvert has been researching the origins of place names in the two parishes for some years now. The fruits of that research can be read here over the next few weeks. David says: Halfway House (W): This is a descriptive name but is halfway between Windmill Hill and Wartling or Boreham Street and Wartling. A measurement is called for. It is first mentioned in 1529 when it was called Little Woodfield. The house was probably built in the later 16th century and it utilised much re-used timber. It has been altered, of course, since then. In 1529 the owner was a William Leveryk. Hart’s Yard (W): Hart’s (or just Harts) Yard consisted of Hart’s Cottage, Glenmore, White Cottage and Alma House in 1996. The names might have changed since then. Of these, Hart’s Cottage and Glenmore occupy land with the oldest recorded history in the yard. The earliest record dates to around 1683 when it was called Lampham or Little Lampham. At that time, it included a house, barn and garden. By 1844, it had become two houses and gardens. Glenmore is believed to be 18th century but Hart’s Cottage may be older. The rest of the property was formed in 1809 when it was sold off from Lampham by the owner William Reed. In the 1841 census, Edward Hart, described as a carpenter, is the tenant. It is from him that the name Hart’s Yard comes. Higham House (H): It takes its name from its situation at the top of the hill to the east of the village centre. From 1702 until 1839 it and Higham Cottage were all one building and was used as the poor house for the parish. Hormes House (H): Hormes was the personified spirit of effort, impulse and eagerness and was worshipped in Athens as the virtue of industrious effort. The house may be late 18th or early 19th century. It first appears in the tithe survey of 1839 when it was owned by Will Crouch. By 1851, it is thought that Thomas Smith, the famous trug basket maker, was living here. The small cottage next to Hormes House was used as his workshop. Hoads Hill (W): This is the stretch of the road from Windmill Hill to Wartling near Hoads Cottage. The name must refer to a former owner or tenant. Unfortunately, there is no record of a Hoad in that area as far back as 1610. There were Hoads living at Posey Green in the 18th century so perhaps that is the link.. Thank you David. More next week.

Windmill Hill windmill (BN27 4RT) will be open again this Sunday from 2.30 until 5pm with guided tours at 2.45, 3.30 and the last tour at 4.30. Children welcome but no dogs above the ground floor please. Entrance is free, but a small donation towards running costs would be appreciated, there is free parking for up to six cars.

There is a Night Sky Photography Course at The Observatory Science Centre on Sunday 22 September from 10.30am to 4pm. This is a one day course for adults teaching the basics of imaging the night sky. Subjects covered will be: Light painting at night, Using a portable tracker to improve your night sky images, Deep sky astro imaging using your camera and telephoto lens, Exploring the night sky using time lapse photography, Imaging the Moon and photography by moonlight, Comets, the ISS and solar imaging. The course lecturer is John Fox FRAS (astro photographer and is Chair of a local Astronomical Society, Wealden Astronomers). The cost is £60. To book https://bit.ly/4d2ImUM.

The Art Wave Rural Trail as part of the Art Wave Festival continues this weekend at Merryweather Farm, Chilsham Lane, Herstmonceux BN27 4QH, What3Words location stag.suspended.overjoyed. The exhibition is open from 11am to 4.30pm this Saturday and Sunday with exhibiting artists and makers Ian O’Halloran an artist and printmaker, and Liz O’Halloran with her fabulous handmade handbags and Melissa O’Halloran with her Quirky Creations.

Advance Notification of Invitation to Tender by Herstmonceux Parish Council: From 10 October 2024 to 12 noon on 12 December 2024, Herstmonceux Parish Council will be inviting contractors to tender for the following 3-year contracts within the Parish of Herstmonceux (contract term 1 April 2025 to 31 March 2028): Parish Council maintained green spaces grass cutting, hedge cutting, maintenance of public areas, urban grass verge cutting. Interested persons interested in submitting a Tender for any of the above contracts, will be asked in the first instance to express an interest to, and request contract specifications from: Mrs. Clare Harrison, Clerk/Finance Officer to the Parish Council, The Parish Office, 1 The Old Forge, Gardner Street, Herstmonceux, BN27 4LG e-mail: [email protected].

Please note Celia who runs Hearing Sessions at the Village Information Centre, will be away for the whole of September and this is an informative to help during her absence this and any other time. It will be possible for you to get support for hearing aid maintenance from, if you have proof of your hearing aids being issued by the NHS, any East Sussex hearing aid maintenance session will support you with new batteries and maintenance for your aids. East Sussex Hearing is a charity working on behalf of NHS to support hearing aid users. In Hailsham at Age Concern Charles Hunt Centre (by Waitrose car park) ESH hold sessions for batteries and maintenance on the 1st and 3rd Friday of the month from 9.45 to 11.45. At East Sussex Hearing, Chantry House, 22 Upperton Road, Eastbourne, BN21 1BF. Tel 01323 722505. Voice/text mobile 07950 855580. email: [email protected] website: www.eshrc.org. They are able to offer batteries and maintenance. Celia suggests contacting them prior to attending to confirm times and days of sessions and outline the problem if spares are required. They can also supply batteries by post. Audiology at Park Practice, (Eastbourne Park Primary Care Centre), Broadwater Way, Hampden Park, Eastbourne. BN22 9PQ. However, you need to send your hearing aids in with a description of the problem. This would need to be sent by special post to be signed for on arrival and include a stamped addressed envelope for their return. If you use email she would suggest informing them of your intention to send and reasons for doing so. Email [email protected] . Spare batteries and replacement spares, tubes or domes can be ordered from audiology ifyou are able to fit them yourself. You will not be seen if you just arrive at audiology and they are unable to take phone calls direct. There is a central call phone number, 0300 13 15679 but is often too busy to get an answer. In emergency, a card of 6 batteries can be obtained from this centre until such time that you are able to get supplies from any of the options above or on her return.

Strawberry Field Homes, Windmill Hill - Update August 2024: The development of 17 homes at Strawberry Field, Windmill Hill moves to a new stage this month when our main contractor, Project One London, will secure the site with fencing and start to prepare the site including their infrastructure and facilities. To ensure safety we have agreed with East Sussex County Council the temporary closure of the public footpath within Strawberry Field and which leads towards Herstmonceux Castle for a maximum of 6 months (starting from 12 August), but with our assurance we will aim to reopen the footpath sooner, if it is safe to do so. Users may access the further section of the footpath towards the castle via Comphurst Lane. Notices will be posted at each end of the closed section in accordance with ESCC requirements. Following this initial set up, ‘start on site‘ and the construction of the homes will commence in earnest in early Autumn. Before this, and regularly throughout the build phase, we and our professional team will update the community and nearby residents on what is and will be happening. Information will also be circulated to all those who have expressed interest in renting or purchasing the homes by either outright sale or shared ownership. Strawberry Field Homes CIC & Herstmonceux Community Homes Trust Tel: 01323 407801.