Herstmonceux and Wartling Village News

Following the success of the tea party to view the Easter Flowers, Herstmonceux Church will be serving refreshments to visitors on Saturday 5 and Sunday 6 October from 2-4pm so that the Harvest Flowers could be viewed at your own time. All welcome, proceeds to church funds.

Sunday Services this week: All Saints, Herstmonceux: 8am Holy Communion. St Mary Magdalene, Wartling: 10am Harvest Service. Herstmonceux Free Church 10.45am at the Free Church, Chapel Row every Sunday. Harvest Festival is on 29 September at 10am at Wartling Church. 1 October Harvest Supper, Reid Hall 6.45 for 7pm £8 per person, with raffle. Please contact Pam for places. Sign up form in both churches, also 6 October Herstmonceux Church 11am. All welcome, activities for children available. Sunday 29 September in the afternoon there will be a Churches Together bring and share tea followed by a service.

David Calvert has been researching the origins of place names in the two parishes for some years now. The fruits of that research can be read here over the next few weeks. David says: Iron Croft (H): In 1625 this was described as a parcel of land near to the Iron House. Although there were iron workings to the north, around Ashburnham and Warbleton, there is no record of any in Herstmonceux at that time. Having said that, there seems to be some evidence of iron working near the former Parsonage Farm. Apart from that, the two names suggest that iron might have been transported from the northern workings for onward shipment by water. Iron Croft is close to a stream called Iron Stream and in the 17th century, these waterways would have been navigable by shallow draught vessels. Little Manor (H): This was a house built at the west side of Herstmonceux Castle grounds near the church. It was built for Lt Col Claude Lowther who owned the castle and began its restoration in 1911. It was used as a guest house and it is known that Winston Churchill stayed there during the latter part of WWI. It had been demolished by 1939. London House and the Old Sweet Factory: Here is an interesting example of place names changing place. What is now the Eastern Promise restaurant and the adjoining shop originated as a general store and drapers. In the early 1700s, the land and cottage were owned by a man called Alexander Hunter who described himself as a mercer or merchant. In the middle to late 19th century, it was run by a man called Butler and later it became Pont’s Stores. By the early 1950s, the property had been acquired by the Angear family who made quality sweets, which were popular throughout the area. So, the main building was the sweet factory. The adjacent cottage, now called the Old Sweet Factory, was originally called London Cottage. It was here that Alexander Hunter lived. It is believed that the name London Cottage arose because this was where goods arrived from and were sent to London, probably other places too. To sum up then, London House was the sweet factory and The Old Sweet Factory was London Cottage. Thank you David. More next week.

Windmill Hill windmill (BN27 4RT) will be open again this Sunday for the last time this season from 2.30 until 5pm with guided tours at 2.45, 3.30 and the last tour at 4.30. There will be live jazz from Con Brio and refreshments. Children welcome but no dogs above the ground floor please. Entrance is free, but a small donation towards running costs would be appreciated, there is free parking for up to six cars.

Herstmonceux Walking Group will next meet on Sunday 6 October at 10am at Herstmonceux car park for a walk around Sidley before they build everywhere. If you would like to go along, please register with Dawn on 01323 833598 or 07436 772509. Lita Allistone reports: Our walk this week took us on unfamiliar paths recommended by a member of the ESCCvolunteers of the Pathways Clearing Group for Hailsham. Driving to the start point in Chiddingly carpark it started raining, but the forecast promised it would clear so we bravely set off down the road which was part of the Wealdway turning off near Frith’s Farm. We made our way along winding paths and across fields to the Vanguard Way and on towards East Hoathly. Considering we had thunderstorms in the night and quite a bit of rain, it was not that bad underfoot. The stiles were a bit slippery but with care and taking it slowly we had no mishaps. On we went along the road to Greywood before turning onto a path leading back to the Vanguard Way taking us back to the carpark at Chiddingly. The walk took us two and half hours bringing us back to the Six Bells pub comfortably for lunch.

Herstmonceux Village Market at the village hall, off the main Hailsham Road, Herstmonceux is this Thursday from 9.30am to 12.30pm. There are lots of local produce stalls both inside and out as well as crafts and other delights. Refreshments available.

Sister Act is the next production coming to the stage of Herstmonceux Village Hall by HATS (Herstmonceux Amateur Theatrical Society). Performances will be nightly from 5 to 9 November at 7.30pm with a matinee at 2.30pm on Saturday. Tickets are £15 adults and U16s are £8 available now from www.ticketsource.co.uk/hats.uk.

Windmill Hill Horticultural Society annual Show went off without a hitch. Along with other local shows, there were fewer entries than in the past, but this was thought largely to be due to the weather, which had not been conducive to growing, particularly vegetables. However, the show tables made a splendid sight and the increase in high quality handicraft entries was impressive. The next meeting is on Thursday 3 October, when non-members are welcome to come and hear Norman Honeysett, back by popular request for a repeat presentation on 50 years at Boreham Mill Nursery at the Reid Hall, Boreham Street. Doors Open at 7pm for 7.30pm. Entrance £3, or £1.50 for members, including refreshments. Raffle, Free parking. On Thursday 7 November the speaker will be the award-winning garden designer Kristina Clode. Among her accolades was an award for designing and planting a garden for Sedlescombe Primary school.

Knit and Stitch group continues to meet in the Village Information Centre. You do not need to be creative or crafty but come along for the company and chat if you would rather. The next meeting is on 7 October from 2.30 to 4pm. All welcome.

The next Community Coffee Stop at Herstmonceux Village Hall is on Monday 30 September and the last Monday of every month from 10am to 12 noon. Hopefully, the sun will still be shining and you can sit outside in the sunshine if you wish. Arrange to meet friends, make new friends enjoy the company of others around you. Please pop in everyone is welcome coffee or tea and a biscuit is only £1 and there is cake and cheese scones to buy.