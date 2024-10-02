Herstmonceux and Wartling Village News

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Harvest flower displays can be viewed at Herstmonceux Church, Church Road, on Saturday 5 and Sunday 6 October from 2 to 4pm. Refreshments will be served to visitors. Proceeds to church funds. All welcome.

Sunday Services this week: All Saints, Herstmonceux: 11am Family Harvest Service followed by bring and share lunch. All welcome, activities for children available. St Mary Magdalene, Wartling: 8am Holy Communion. Herstmonceux Free Church 10.45am at the Free Church, Chapel Row every Sunday.

David Calvert has been researching the origins of place names in the two parishes for some years now. The fruits of that research can be read here over the next few weeks. David says: The Lamb (Wartling): This was recorded as an inn in the 18th century, the building is of some age. In 1812, Anne (wife of William Wenham of Hastings, mariner) came into the property after her brother John, a soldier in the 31st Regiment of Foot, had been posted missing, presumed killed, in Ireland. From that time on there is a reasonably continuous record of landlords. If you wondered about the name, it is significant that the pub is next to the church. In medieval times, inns were often founded by churches to provide rest and refreshment for pilgrims and other travellers. Although it cannot be proved that the Lamb was one of these, its name could be derived from agnus dei, the Latin for the Lamb of God. Larkins or Lurkins (W): This is a piece of land to the left of the road approaching Boreham Street. About 1150, Reynold de St Leger gave it to Lewes Priory. After the dissolution of the monasteries in the 16th century, ownership passed to the manor of Langney until 1780. The “s” at the end of the name suggests a possessive but there is no record of a Larkin (or Lurkin) in the surviving records. Lucks (W): This was part of the Windmill Hill Estate. It was recorded in the early 1600s when it was in the possession of the Luxford family. The name could be a contraction of Luxford or there was an owner or tenant called Luck who is not recorded. Often, place names ending in “s” suggest a possessive, Adam’s Cottage or Robinson’s Farm for instance, but sometimes there are other explanations. I will come back to Winmill Hill later. Thank you David. More next week.

Herstmonceux Walking Group will next meet on Sunday 6 October at 10am at Herstmonceux car park for a walk around Sidley. If you would like to go along, please register with Dawn on 01323 833598 or 07436 772509.

Herstmonceux Village Market at the village hall, off the main Hailsham Road, Herstmonceux is this Thursday 10 October and the second and fourth Thursdays each month from 9.30am to 12.30pm. There are lots of local produce stalls both inside and out as well as crafts and other delights. Refreshments available.

Sister Act tickets are selling fast for performances starting 5 to 9 October at Herstmonceux Village Hall by Herstmonceux Amateur Theatrical Society(HATS). Performances will be nightly at 7.30pm with a matinee at 2.30pm on Saturday. Tickets are £15 adults, U16s are £8 available from www.ticketsource.co.uk/hats.uk.

World Space Week is being celebrated this weekend on 5 and 6 October entitled Space and Climate Change. There will be a presentation of the Observatory Science Centre’s science show, Down to Earth. You can find out more about World Space Week on the website at the-observatory.org

Stargazing evenings at The Observatory Science Centre, Herstmonceux have already been enjoyed by many visitors. Last Saturday they were able to experience viewing through the historic telescopes just as the astronomers of the past. Over the next few weeks, you can book onto one of the Stargazing Evenings at www.the-observatory.org

Herstmonceux Castle Estate History Walking Tours are coming to an end for the season but will still be available throughout October on 5 , 8, 12, 19, 22, 24, 26, 29 and 31 at 11.30am and 1.30pm and also on 10, 15, 17 at 1.30pm. The tours are free of charge but donations are gratefully received. No booking required. For opening times and prices please see the website at herstmonceux-castle.com

Herstmonceux Book Club members must love cake and books. Their next meeting is on 22 October at 2pm at The Village Information Centre when they will be discussing Mayflies by Andrew O'Hagan and or All Passions Spent by Vita Sackville-West. New members welcome.

The Ray and Sheldon over 60s Social Club next meets on Friday 11 October from 2 to 4pm when they will be welcoming Ian Everest to the Herstmonceux Village Hall to talk about A Sussex Farm in the 1950s. All welcome. Entry is £4 which includes a raffle ticket, refreshments and biscuits.

Cowbeech Bonfire Society Charitable Trust is holding its annual and much-loved Bonfire Night Celebrations on Friday 25 October and this year it will be held at a new venue in Hammer Lane, Cowbeech, BN27 4JL. With the hard-working committee members and the wonderful support from its team of willing helpers who will organise an excellent display compiled by the “Battle bonfire Boys,” now National Display Champions. The fireworks will be choreographed to music as usual, this year with a theme to celebrate the “Best of British.” You will be taken on a trip down memory lane through the decades, from the wartime years of WW2 and move on through time with snippets of some of the greatest songs from some of the best musical talent in the World. There will be the traditional culinary delights from the BBQ and delicious Hog roast and a tasty, winter special, on the menu for vegetarian and vegan folk. Hot drinks will be available from our Bonfire Bar and (licence permitting) the Merrie Harriers drinks bar will be open for something stronger. Organisers are thrilled to say for the first time we will be joined by the outstanding “Ryebellion Drummers”, along with flaming torches. It is set to be a very traditional and a noisy way to kick off what is hoped will be a very entertaining evening for young and old to enjoy. In the week leading up to the Bonfire children and adults are invited to enter a “Best Dressed Guy” competition. You can leave your guys outside the Merrie Harriers Pub for judging throughout the week and there will be a fabulous prize for the winning entry. Watch out for more information and details on this and timings for the evening via Facebook or website posts nearer the time. Thanks to all for your continuing support, having fun raising money for local people, clubs and organisations in the area.

Herstmonceux Lunch Club for the over 60s has been run by a team of volunteers for over 20 years. It meetings in the Herstmonceux Village Main Hall on the second Monday of the month at 12.15pm. when, for £7 you will be greeted with a soft drink and served a delicious home-cooked main course and dessert with coffee or tea to finish. Forthcoming dates are: 14 October, 18 November and 9 December. If you would like further information about joining this friendly club, or helping in the kitchen, please contact Suzanne (842416), Sandy (670172) or Jill (832303).

Hearing Resources Sessions this month will be on Fridays 11 and 25 October between 10am and 11.45am for a 12-noon finish when Celia is able to offer maintenance of most types of hearing aids and replacement batteries. As maintenance can involve very close contact you are requested to wear a face mask covering and Celia will be using PPE for the foreseeable future.