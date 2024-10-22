Herstmonceux and Wartling Village News
Open from 6pm for food, refreshments and competitions. Drummers and torchlight procession included this year. Fireworks around 8pm set to music and event closes at 9.30pm
Sister Act tickets at £15, U16s are available now for performances between 5 and 9 November (not October as previously stated) at Herstmonceux Village Hall by Herstmonceux Amateur Theatrical Society (HATS). Performances will be nightly at 7.30pm with a matinee at 2.30pm on Saturday. Tickets are £15 adults, U16s are £8 available from www.ticketsource.co.uk/hats.uk.
David Calvert has been researching the origins of place names in the two parishes. David says: Old Court Mote (Wartling) – Old Court was an ancient court and several properties in Wartling were part of it. Lords of the Manor included the Fiennes family of Herstmonceux Castle. The remains of the moated site are still shown on the Ordnance Survey maps. It was called old in the 15th Century so it was of some antiquity, perhaps dating back to Saxon times. Pebsham Farm (Herstmonceux): The property is mentioned in 1620. Pebsham Bridge was known as Pepsambridge in 1541 and was most likely called after a family from Pebsham, Bexhill. It is derived from Pyppel’s ham, the place of Pyppa’s people. Penland Farm (H): Also known as Pendland or Penlands. From sometime before 1516, it was in the possession of a manorial tenant called John Dowlye. He vacated the property in 1531. The name means an enclosure or fenced land. It has a similar derivation to pound, a place where animals were kept. Pickpale (H): Before 1683, this was part of a tenement called Cocksdown. The first mention of the current name occurs in a conveyance of 1786 where it is referred to as Pickpale House. By 1899, it had become Thornleigh. This house was Demolished and replaced by Drummers. The name has migrated to its present site. The second part of the name, pale, means a fence or enclosure. Pick is difficult, it is unlikely that it comes from an Old English personal name like Picca so it must be assumed that it had a specific meaning to the owner at the time. Popes Farm (H): This comes from a personal name, Pope, a nickname given to someone whose demeanour resembled that of the Pope or, perhaps, was exactly the opposite, such are nicknames. Posey Green (H & W): This is the original name for the group of cottages, part of Windmill Hill, around the site of the former Horse Shoe Inn. In a court roll of the Manor of Herstmonceux dated 28 May 1338, the name William Pocy occurs. It is probable that he, or his descendants, gave their name to Posey Green. Thank you David.
The remaining Herstmonceux Castle Estate History Walking Tours are on October 26, 29 and 31 at 11.30am and 1.30pm. The tours are free but donations are gratefully received. No booking required. For more information visit www.herstmonceux-castle.com.
Weald Crafts Christmas Fair is on Saturday 26 October, 10am to 4pm, Herstmonceux Village Hall, Hailsham Road, BN27 4JX in aid of MacMillan Cancer Support. It is an exhibition and sale of genuine crafts by people living in the Weald. For more information visit wealdcrafts.org.uk. Enquiries to [email protected].
Community Coffee Stop next meets on Monday 28 October at Herstmonceux Village Hall and the last Monday of every month from 10am to 12 noon. All welcome. Coffee, tea and a biscuit for £1 plus cake and cheese scones to buy.
Herstmonceux Cricket Club fundraising Golf Day is on Saturday 26 October at Willingdon Golf Club. It is £50 for a round of golf with 2 course meal, £20pp for the meal and no golf. There will be a raffle and prizes for longest drive and nearest the pins. Family and Friends welcome. To register, contact Nick 07766 494475.