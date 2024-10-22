Herstmonceux and Wartling Village News

Cowbeech Bonfire Society Charitable Trust is holding its annual Bonfire Night Celebrations on Friday 25 October and this year it will be held at a new venue in Hammer Lane, Cowbeech, BN27 4JL.

David Calvert has been researching the origins of place names in the two parishes. David says: Old Court Mote (Wartling) – Old Court was an ancient court and several properties in Wartling were part of it. Lords of the Manor included the Fiennes family of Herstmonceux Castle. The remains of the moated site are still shown on the Ordnance Survey maps. It was called old in the 15th Century so it was of some antiquity, perhaps dating back to Saxon times. Pebsham Farm (Herstmonceux): The property is mentioned in 1620. Pebsham Bridge was known as Pepsambridge in 1541 and was most likely called after a family from Pebsham, Bexhill. It is derived from Pyppel’s ham, the place of Pyppa’s people. Penland Farm (H): Also known as Pendland or Penlands. From sometime before 1516, it was in the possession of a manorial tenant called John Dowlye. He vacated the property in 1531. The name means an enclosure or fenced land. It has a similar derivation to pound, a place where animals were kept. Pickpale (H): Before 1683, this was part of a tenement called Cocksdown. The first mention of the current name occurs in a conveyance of 1786 where it is referred to as Pickpale House. By 1899, it had become Thornleigh. This house was Demolished and replaced by Drummers. The name has migrated to its present site. The second part of the name, pale, means a fence or enclosure. Pick is difficult, it is unlikely that it comes from an Old English personal name like Picca so it must be assumed that it had a specific meaning to the owner at the time. Popes Farm (H): This comes from a personal name, Pope, a nickname given to someone whose demeanour resembled that of the Pope or, perhaps, was exactly the opposite, such are nicknames. Posey Green (H & W): This is the original name for the group of cottages, part of Windmill Hill, around the site of the former Horse Shoe Inn. In a court roll of the Manor of Herstmonceux dated 28 May 1338, the name William Pocy occurs. It is probable that he, or his descendants, gave their name to Posey Green. Thank you David.