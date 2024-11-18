Herstmonceux and Wartling Village News

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

David Calvert has been researching the origins of place names in the two parishes.

Stunts Green (Herstmonceux): This probably is named after John Stonte who appears in a court roll of 1520. An inventory of the goods of one owner, John Grint who died about 1740, lists the following rooms in the house: kitchen, parlour, butteris, brewhouse, milkhouse, parlour chamber (above the parlour), kitchen chamber, intory (entry?) chamber brewhouse chamber and garret. Sundial, The (H): In 1736 part of a plot of land was sold to form what is now the Sundial. The Will of George Dann dated 1799, describes the property as ‘my house, fellmongers yard, shop orchard and garden’. A fellmonger worked with sheepskins and his workshop was below the present building to the north. There was still a fellmonger in Herstmonceux in 1881. The house was named The Sundial when it was converted into a restaurant in the 20th century. More next week. Thank you David.

Sunday Services this week: All Saints, Herstmonceux: 3.30pm Celtic Service. St Mary Magdalene, Wartling: 10am Holy Communion. Herstmonceux Free Church 10.45am at Chapel Row. Drop-in Tuesdays are from 1 to 4pm in the Free church hall to make new friends or just come in and rest.

Saturday 30 November is Wartling Christmas Fair to be held at Reid Hall, Boreham Street, from 11am to 2pm. Stalls, tombola, raffle, with lunch. This is always a good start to Christmas, come and meet old and new friends. Stalls available via Pam 833079.

At the Coffee Stop you can come on down to the Herstmonceux Village Hall and have a coffee, arrange to meet friends, make new friends enjoy the company of others around you. Please pop in everyone is welcome coffee or tea and a biscuit is only £1 and there is cake and cheese scones to buy. The Coffee Stop events are held on the last Monday of each month from 10am to 12 noon.

The Friday Art Group presents an exhibition, Art is Art, on Sunday 24 November at Reid Hall, Boreham Street BN27 4SD raising money for the Children with Cancer charity.

Hearing Resources Session this month is on Friday 29 November from 10 to 11.45am. Maintenance of most types of hearing aids and replacement batteries. Please wear a face mask and bring your brown book.

Wellbeing in the Wild is bringing a Movement and Making, Pilates and Macrame workshop to the Secret Vineyard, BN27 4RS on Sunday 24 November from 1 to 4pm for a mindful Christmassy afternoon of movement and making with multitalented Tansy. Take part in an hour long invigorating Pilates lesson, followed by a macramé making session. You will make two stylish Christmas decorations and learn the basic skills of macramé. Finish the afternoon with homemade cake and a glass of wine from 'The Secret Vineyard'. £60 per person. Tickets are available from thesecretvineyard.com/pages/events .

A Musical Theatre Singalong is coming on Monday 25 November at The Free Church, Chapel Row, Herstmonceux from 7 to 9pm with guest choir leader James Honess. Tnjoy, sing and harmonise to your musical favourites from Les Misérables to Mamma Mia. There will be tea, cake, refreshments. £5 per person. Contact Janet [email protected].

On Friday 22 November there is a Tribute to Stanley Holloway by Ken Pollock at the Ray and Sheldon Over 60s Social Club. Go along from 2 to 4pm to the Herstmonceux Village Hall and for £4 on the door you will get an interesting talk, make new friends, refreshments and entry into the raffle.

Last Call for the Village Hall Christmas Quiz and Ploughmans on Saturday 23 November at 6.30 for 7pm start. Teams of up to 6. Tickets £10 each. Book your table at 01323 832532.