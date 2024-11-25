Herstmonceux and Wartling Village News

CHRISTMAS LIGHTS SWITCH-ON IS ON 1 December in the village at 5pm.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The evening event starts at 4pm. Lots of activities including Christmas drinks and carol singing at Geo's. Christmas pony rides and falconry display. The theme this year is "Sparkles".

SUNDAY SERVICES this week: All Saints, Herstmonceux: 11am Family Service, followed by bring and share lunch. St Mary Magdalene, Wartling: 8am Holy Communion. Herstmonceux Free Church 10.45am at Chapel Row. Drop-in Tuesdays are from 1 to 4pm in the Free church hall to make new friends or just come in and rest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

WARTLING CHURCH CHRISTMAS FAIR is tomorrow, Saturday at Reid Hall, Boreham Street, from 11am to 2pm. Stalls, tombola, raffle, with lunch.

User (UGC) Submitted

HERSTMONCEUX PRIMARY SCHOOL CHRISTMAS FAIR is on Saturday 7 December from 11am to 2pm

ORIGINS OF LOCAL PLACE NAMES is the subject of research by David Calvert in the two parishes. Studdens Farm (formerly Wartling, now Herstmonceux) – Since my last piece, I have found better information regarding Studdens. This was first recorded in 1587 and it was most likely named after Simon de Stoddenn who occurs in 1296. The name itself comes from the OE stod, meaning a stud or herd of horses and den, a rich pasture. Scolfes (W) – This odd name has proved impossible to explain. Parts of the building are of great age, dating back to the 14th century. However, the name itself is not recorded until 1627. Searching through Old English glossaries, I came across the word skovl and I thought that this might be the origin. Unfortunately, I then remembered that OE words beginning sk generally are pronounced sh in modern English, skip for ship and so on. Skovl means shovel, so much for my bright idea. After discussing this with former colleagues I have come to the conclusion that there must have been an owner called Scolfe or similar in the late medieval period who was not recorded. The ‘s’ at the end seems to indicate the possessive. Shipcroft (W) – This property is located in Windmill Hill close to the boundary with Herstmonceux. In rural areas, particularly in Sussex, ship meant sheep. That is why there are, or were, pubs called the Ship or similar, miles from the sea. Ship croft means the sheep croft, croft being a small farm or a small enclosed field. More next week. Thank you David.

CHRISTMAS COMMUNITY BREAKFAST is next on 1 December at Herstmonceux Village Hall from 10am to 12 noon. Free breakfast, quizzes and crafts and fundraising for cancer charities. There will be Christmas items for sale, plus the chance to walk home with a scrumptious Christmas cake. Welcome all ages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

AN ANTIQUES & COLLECTORS FAIR is being held on Sunday 1 December at the Reid Hall, Boreham Street BN27 4SD from 8.45am to 1pm with 26 stalls. Entry £1.

SANTA AT THE SCIENCE CENTRE on Friday 6 December for a magical evening between 4.30 and 8.30pm with festive music from Vanessa Sergeant Vocals, treats in the café, viewing through the historic telescopes (weather permitting) and of course a visit from Santa. Find out more, and book online. https://tinyurl.com/bdd6b6y2

HENNERS CHRISTMAS WINE TASTING is on Saturday 7 December from 11am. Entry is free and wine tasting is all day and showcasing their full range of wine and spirits. Guests will be provided with a sample glass to taste the Henners wines, as well as our Boutinot Homes wines from France, South Africa, Italy and New Zealand. They will also have a range of English spirits from Henners Cloudy Gin to Limongino. Bon Vivant will be there serving freshly made sweet and savoury crêpes as well as authentic raclette cheese on toasted sourdough with a range of toppings and Art Chocolat will be showcasing their handmade chocolates made locally in Hailsham. Henners will be offering discounts and Christmas gifting ideas. Please note there is limited parking. Well behaved dogs are welcome on leads but please be aware this is an indoor event, and it will be busy. Under 18s are welcome.

ANNUAL WREATH MAKING is taking place at the Windmill Hill Horticultural Society on Thursday 5 December. There will be seasonal refreshments. Entry is £3, and non-members are welcome at 7 for 7.30pm at the Reid Hall, Boreham Street. There is always a raffle. More details will be available in the VIC or on Wartling Facebook page.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HERSTMONCEUX WALKING GROUP will be meeting on Sunday at 10am at Herstmonceux car park for a mystery walk in the Hastings area. If you would like to go along, register with Karen or Andy on 01323 833040. Lita Allistone reports on their most recent walk around Buxted Park. This is one of the circular walks on the East Sussex web site. Starting near the station, our route took us along the road for 500 metres towards Framfield, then onto the signposted footpath. Crossing fields and under a railway bridge we continued along a well-defined path down to Tickerage Stream, then followed the waterside path reaching a footbridge. Here we had good views across Buxted Park and the Hotel and Church. The original village of Buxted was grouped around the 13th Century Church of St Margaret the Queen. In 1814 the then owner of Buxted Park, Lord Liverpool, wanted the village moved to a new site. The villagers refused, so he stopped maintaining the properties and by 1836 they had become uninhabitable. The villagers agreed to be located to the present day Buxted. Crossing the river Uck and ornamental lakes, we took a path that led us to the kissing gate then downhill to a footbridge and boardwalk. Here we made a circuit of Views Wood, where the Autumnal colours of the trees were breathtaking. There is still evidence of the destruction of the 1987 hurricane and how nature has prevailed by the fallen trees adapting so their branches have formed new trees. The ground was relatively dry through the woods so we could kick the dry leaves in pure childlike abandonment which had formed a carpet all around us. We followed a downhill path that brought us back to the footbridge and boardwalk, then headed uphill and past the Hotel and through the Churchyard. At the eastern side of the Churchyard the route continued downhill to leave Buxted Park and join the A272 beside Buxted Lodge. Crossing the road, we made our way back to the Station.

A SHORT HISTORY OF THE LAMB INN, WARTLING is the latest title by Alan Brown and Vivien Bowles written for the Herstmonceux Local History Group. They have now produced five books in this series on local pubs. This is book number 27. Originally built in 1526, it was probably around 1759 that this building became an inn. There are more than 150 photographs and other items in the archives. Alan and Vivien hope you enjoy this book, and it brings back a few memories. They are attending the Wartling Church Christmas Fair on Saturday 30 November at 11am to 2pm and also the Herstmonceux School Christmas Fair on 7 December 12 to 2.30pm and will be offering a Christmas Special of the set of five books at the cheaper rate of £23.50.

A NEW ART GROUP formed locally is holding a Christmas watercolour workshop at Bodle Street Green village hall on Friday 6 December from 1.30 to 4.30pm. This is a step-by-step tutorial when you will come away with your own piece of artwork to show your friends and family. Price is £15 for members and guests. All art materials and equipment provided. Tea and cakes at 3pm. For more information call Sue on 07801 849306 or 843984.