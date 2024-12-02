Herstmonceux and Wartling Village News

HERSTMONCEUX PRIMARY SCHOOL CHRISTMAS FAIR is on Saturday 7 December from 11am to 2pm

SUNDAY SERVICES this week: All Saints, Herstmonceux: 10am Holy Communion. St Mary Magdalene, Wartling: 4pm Carol Service. Herstmonceux Free Church 10.45am at Chapel Row. Please note: There will be no morning service on 15 December in lieu of the Candlelight Service later that day. Drop-in Tuesdays are from 1 to 4pm in the Free church hall to make new friends or just come in and rest. Carol Services this year are: Wartling 4pm on 8 December and Herstmonceux 15 December at 6pm. Both services will be followed by mulled wine and mince pies. All welcome.

ORIGINS OF LOCAL PLACE NAMES is the subject of research by David Calvert in the two parishes. Smugglers Farm or The Smugglers’ wheel (Wartling): This former restaurant dates back to the 17th century or possibly even earlier. It takes its name from a wheel in the building that was used to raise and lower contraband into hiding places. There was also a barrel-vaulted ‘bolt hole’ leading from the house towards the back of the garden, to escape from the excise men? By its very nature, smuggling was mainly a secretive business and it cannot be proved who the smugglers were but the heyday of smuggling in Sussex was in the late 18th and early 19th centuries. From 1781 to 1832, three generations of the Scrase family occupied the premises so, who knows? Squabe or Squab (formerly Wartling, now Herstmonceux): Land on Cowbeech Hill road near Squab Lane, which probably took its name from the property. The meaning of squab is young pigeon raised for eating. This sounds a bit niche but it is possible that the land was used for this purpose. An alternative is that it is a corruption of scrub, descriptive of the area. It would be difficult to explain the loss of the ‘r.’ More next week. Thank you David.

HENNERS CHRISTMAS WINE TASTING is on Saturday 7 December from 11am. Entry is free and wine tasting is all day. Please note there is limited parking. Well behaved dogs are welcome on leads but please be aware this is an indoor event, and it will be busy. Under 18s are welcome.

COMMUNITY COFFEE STOP has changed its date and is now on Monday 23 December in Herstmonceux village hall from 10 am to 12 noon. Rosie Page will be leading the Christmas Sing Along. Organisers are hoping that lovely frosty sunny winter days will be here by then. Arrange to meet friends, make new friends enjoy the company of others around you. Pop in, all are welcome for coffee or tea and a biscuit for just £1 and there is cake and cheese scones to buy.

HERSTMONCEUX COMMUNITY LAND TRUST (CLT) has planning consent for 17 homes at Strawberry Field, Windmill Hill. To maximise their tax position and for future management the CLT has now registered under new names. Herstmonceux Community Homes Trust is a charitable Trust which will manage the site after construction. The Trust is also the sole owner of Strawberry Field Homes Community Interest Company which will finance and manage the construction. Both organisations retain the original objectives of building low energy homes for local people. The local management team remains the same and shareholders of Herstmonceux CLT have been transferred to the new Trust. People who have previously registered with the CLT their interest to rent, buy or for shared ownership homes at Strawberry Field remain registered with the new Trust and will be contacted in the near future with more information. If you have not previously registered and are interested in buying, renting or a shared ownership arrangement for new homes in Windmill Hill call 01323 407801 email [email protected] for more information or collect a Registration of Interest form from the Village Information Centre, Herstmonceux. Completing the form does not place you under obligation but will enable us to keep you updated as the project progresses. The uncertainty of cost of materials and the general economy effecting construction finance during the past 2 years led to a pause on the project but it is now at the point of awarding building contracts and hoping to make announcement of start-on-site soon.

A TUDOR CHRISTMAS with Henry VIII by Tony Harris is the subject of the next talk at Herstmonceux WI on Wednesday 11 December at the Herstmonceux village hall (note second Wednesday). The WI has had Tony to speak on many occasions. It will be a fun evening and perhaps a bit of Christmas celebration. If you are not a member come along as a visitor for £3. You are very welcome and you get tea and buffet supper. For further details contact Janet 01323 833669 see you there.

ORCHARD VIEW has a Coffee Morning on Saturday 7 December from 10.30 to 12.30 in the Clubhouse.

WARM HUBS in Herstmonceux Parish have been organised by the Parish Council. Local community and faith groups have been working together to provide a diary of winter Warm Hubs dates that are there to support the many residents who will be affected by the cost-of-living and energy crisis, making this winter even harder on people's health. The Warm Hubs are diary dates in local venues, where people can drop-in, get warm, have a hot drink and be in the company of other people. The sessions will run from the Village Hall (Hailsham Road) Village Information Centre (Gardner Street) Free Church Hall (Chapel Row) and Men's Shed (Herstmonceux Castle) from Sunday 5 January. More information here nearer the time.

HEARING RESOURCES SESSIONS will be held on Fridays 13 and 20 December between 10 and 11.45am for a 12noon finish. Celia is able to offer maintenance of most types of hearing aids and replacement batteries. Please wear a mask due to close contact.