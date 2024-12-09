Herstmonceux and Wartling Village News

THANK YOU to everyone who contributed to the 2024 Shoebox Appeal.

Thirty boxes plus a small donation were sent. Although this was not as many as have been sent before, however, when money is tight and people are worried about the future as many as possible can be sent to people who have very little.

SUNDAY SERVICES this week: All Saints, Herstmonceux: 6pm Carol service. St Mary Magdalene, Wartling: 10am Holy Communion. Herstmonceux Free Church: Please note there will be no morning service on 15 December in lieu of the Candlelight Service later that day at 4pm followed by mince pies. Drop-in Tuesdays are from 1 to 4pm in the Free church hall to make new friends or just come in and rest. The Religious Society of Friends (Quakers) meets at 10.45 on the first and third Sunday of every month for a quiet hour of worship and reflection at the Friends’ Meeting House, West End, Herstmonceux BN27 4NR or call 01323 844269 for more details. www.quaker.org.uk

HATS CHRISTMAS CAROLS will be in Herstmonceux Village Hall at 6pm on Wednesday 18 December. All welcome.

SOUTHDOWNS SINGERS with Warbleton Brass Band will be at the Merrie Harriers at Cowbeech on Thursday 19 December.

ORIGINS OF LOCAL PLACE NAMES is the subject of research by David Calvert in the two parishes. Toad Hall (Hcx): Historically, this property was called Strake and there was a cottage built on the site in the late 16th century. The term strake was used to describe a narrow piece of land. The name Toad Hall is more recent and probably came from the book The Wind in the Willows by Kenneth Grahame published in 1908. Trolliloes (H): The copyhold was granted to John Colbrand around 1522 with the requirement that he built a dwelling there within two years. A barn on the site was surveyed in 1979 and was reported as being built about 1523. The name itself looks odd but it is likely that it derives from two Old English words, treow – tree and hlaw – mound. So, there may have been a prominent tree on a rise. The site is slightly raised above the surrounding area. Lewes derives its name from hlaw. Anyone who has walked round Lewes will have experienced the ‘mounds.’ Tudor Lodge (H): The first mention of this occurs in the tithe award of 1839 where it is described as an unnamed house and garden, owned by a Mary Vine and occupied by James Everest Snr. It is not old enough to have been built in the Tudor period and probably acquired its name from a later owner. More next week. Thank you David.

HEARING RESOURCES SESSIONS will be held Fridays 13 and 20 December between 10 and 11.45am for a 12noon finish. Celia is able to offer maintenance of most types of hearing aids and replacement batteries. Please wear a mask due to close contact.

VITALITY VILLAGES COFFEE MORNING will be held on Wednesday 18 December for a Christmas Singalong from 10am to 12 noon in the Friends Meeting House, West End, Herstmonceux. All welcome for a cup of tea or coffee with homemade cakes or biscuits with a fun quiz. It is a chance to meet friends old and new for a chat. Go along and bring a friend.

KNIT & STITCH will meet for the last time this year on 16 December in the Village Information Centre at 2.30 to 4pm. This small group enjoys meeting together either to craft or just to chat. Refreshments available.

WINDMILL HILL WINDMILL FLOUR will be available to purchase, both white and wholemeal on Saturday 14 December at the Windmill BN27 4RT on the A271 from 10.30am to 12.30pm also for holly wreaths, windmill souvenirs and tours if weather permits.

HERSTMONCEUX WALKING GROUP will be meeting at Freedom Leisure Centre car park on Sunday 15 December at 10am for a gentle stroll along the sea front. If you would like to go along, register with Trudy on 01323 845597. The next walk will be on 12 January.

CLOSURE OF HERSTMONCEUX MARKET is due to a lack of footfall. Its last event was this week. This twice monthly market will not open in the New Year says organiser, Miranda Bearns-Lowles. She says, “I would like to thank everyone who has supported the market, visiting, buying, spending time in the cafe and chatting with the stall holders. We all very much appreciate your support. Unfortunately there is not enough footfall for the hard working stall holders to make their attendance worthwhile. Thank you to our supportive customers over the last Ten months and a special thank you to Philippa (Hall manager) for your support at every market.”