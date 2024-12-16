Herstmonceux and Wartling Village News

A CHILDREN’S CHRISTMAS CELEBRATION takes place on Christmas Eve in the Herstmonceux Village Hall at 3.30pm for a short celebration of Christmas.

This is aimed at children but “we are all children at Heart” so no matter what age you are please go along. Contact Pam 0781374831 for any additional information you need.

CHRISTMAS SERVICES: All Saints, Herstmonceux: Sunday 22 December - 8am Holy Communion, 10am Songs of Praise and favourite Bible Readings. Tuesday 24 December - 3.30pm Herstmonceux Village Hall Children's Christmas Eve Celebration. Wednesday 25 December: 10am Family Communion. Sunday 29 December - 10am Holy Communion/Healing. St Mary Magdalene, Wartling: Sunday 22 December - No service, Tuesday 24 December - 11.30pm Midnight Holy Communion. There will be no Free Church Tuesday Hub on 24 or 31 December.

ORIGINS OF LOCAL PLACE NAMES is the subject of research by David Calvert in the two parishes. Tuttys Farm (formerly Wartling, now Herstmonceux): The original property was merged into Hole Farm in about 1730. From before 1612, it was owned by Robert Tutty, described as a yeoman. He probably built a house there but this had gone by 1844. The farm remained in the hands of the Tutty family until between 1644 and 1651. Twicehurst (formerly W, now H): This is the ancient name for Hole Farm. The name is most likely derived from twi, OE for two and hurst meaning a wood. The property may well have included two separate woodlands. Waterhouse Farm (W) – Situated on the edge of the marsh in the south of the parish, Waterhouse farm was in existence by about 1600. The name describes its situation. A house on the site was demolished in the mid-20th century.. More next week. Thank you David.

COMMUNITY COFFEE STOP will be a festive one on Monday 23 December from 10am to 12 noon at Herstmonceux village hall. There will be Christmas carols with Rosie Page. Everyone welcome. There will be tea, coffee and a biscuit for £1.

THE FIRST CHRISTMAS TREE in Herstmonceux is remembered in the Parish Magazine:

As Christmas approaches, the first recorded instance of a Christmas tree in Sussex comes from Herstmonceux. In 1842, the Rector was Julius Hare, also Archdeacon of Lewes. He and his family were invited to Herstmonceux Place by Baron de Bunsen, the Prussian ambassador to Great Britain. One of Hare’s nieces, Lucy, described the event. ‘I must tell you of our evening yesterday at the Bunsens and of the tree. It was one of the happiest evenings I have ever spent. I never saw a Christmas tree before and enjoyed it like a child. It was far prettier than I expected. Theirs is a mixture of French and Italian customs (an odd statement when you consider that the tree is considered to be of German origin and was thought to have been first brought to England in 1840 by Prince Albert). When we stopped at the door of Herstmonceux Place the hall was lighted up and we heard the deep-toned organ and

many voices singing a Christmas hymn. At the further end was the tree and the effect was

beautiful. Four fir trees, 2 very large and 2 very small, in big pots covered with gold apples

and silver pears and every kind of pink blue and green cornucopias filled with bon-bons

– some were gilt. The room was full of school children and when the hymn was over

baskets of gingerbread were carried about and each child had a present.’

WARM HUBS in Herstmonceux Parish have been organised by the Parish Council. Local community and faith groups have been working together to provide a diary of winter Warm Hubs dates that are there to support the many residents who will be affected by the cost-of-living and energy crisis, making this winter even harder on people's health. The Warm Hubs are diary dates in local venues, where people can drop-in, get warm, have a hot drink and be in the company of other people. The sessions will run from the Village Hall (Hailsham Road) Village Information Centre (Gardner Street) Free Church Hall (Chapel Row) and Men's Shed (Herstmonceux Castle) from Sunday 5 January.

THE VILLAGE INFORMATION CENTRE will be closed from Wednesday 25 December and will re-open on Monday 6 January.