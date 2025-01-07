Herstmonceux and Wartling Village News

SUNDAY SERVICES: This week: All Saints, Herstmonceux: 3.30pm Evensong. St Mary Magdalene, Wartling: 10am Holy Communion.

WARM HUBS in Herstmonceux Parish have been organised by the Parish Council. Local community and faith groups have been working together to provide a diary of winter Warm Hubs dates that are there to support the many residents who will be affected by the cost-of-living and energy crisis, making this winter even harder on people's health. The Warm Hubs are diary dates in local venues, where people can drop-in, get warm, have a hot drink and be in the company of other people. The sessions will run from the Village Hall (Hailsham Road) Village Information Centre (Gardner Street) Free Church Hall (Chapel Row) and Men's Shed (Herstmonceux Castle) as follows:

FRIENDS OF THE WINDMILL at Windmill Hill look back at a year of much activity at the Windmill. The outer roundhouse was given a makeover with new storage cupboards designed, made and fitted by the maintenance team. The first phase was completed at the beginning of the year and the second phase, a new kitchen and preparation area, is in progress now. Verity Stannard set-up, trained and led the new milling team who produce wholemeal and white flour using the traditionally-built electrically powered millstones and dresser. The team now regularly mill 50 kilos of grain each month. An important (and overdue) task for the Friends Committee was to plan a volunteer recruitment drive. They designed a flyer and delivered to every household in Herstmonceux. An Open Evening was held after the Friends AGM in April and was attended by 10 potential volunteers. At the end of the year seven of the new volunteers are still with us, two on the maintenance team and five with visitor services. A new Heritage Display is being created on the trestle floor giving another area that visitors can visit whilst waiting for a tour. The Friends opened to visitors in May and then on every Sunday and Bank Holiday Monday until the end of September. Altogether, they had 734 visitors and have also had several small group visits and three educational visits (cubs, a primary school and a home education group) a total of 99 other visitors. The three events were held: Mills Day in May, opening as the refreshments point for the National Garden Scheme parish trail in June and an afternoon with music provided by Con Brio at the end of September. A new venture has been to hold sourdough workshops at the windmill. Holding workshops at the mill raises income as well as raising awareness of bread-making and providing an opportunity to sell their flour.