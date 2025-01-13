Herstmonceux and Wartling Village News

SUNDAY SERVICES: This week: All Saints, Herstmonceux: 10am Holy Communion. St Mary Magdalene, Wartling: No Service.

WINDMILL HILL WINDMILL will open at Easter Bank Holiday and then every Sunday and Bank Holiday Monday until the end of September. Mills Day is on 11 May. A new drawing has been prepared which is an instantly recognisable image of the windmill. This will be used on badges, coasters, cards and other items for sale as well as becoming the symbol of the Friends. The Friends AGM is Monday 14 April in Herstmonceux village hall. Please put it in your diary.

HERSTMONCEUX WALKING GROUP this week walked in the South Downs National Park, visiting the Chattri on the Downs above Brighton. Walk Leader, Lita Allistone reports: It was a beautiful crisp and cold day and it lifted our spirits to be rid of the mud and walk on firm ground again even though it was just frozen temporarily. We took the A23 exit off the A27 and headed for the layby to the north of the A27. Parking near the refreshment van, we started through the gate up towards the Chattri, which is a Monument to the Indian soldiers who died in WW11 and on the spot where they held their funeral pyre. After taking the opportunity for a photo stop and capturing the winter scenery all around, we ventured further up the Sussex Border Path to the junction with the South Downs Way, then turned to make our way back to the car Park. There were many runners and cyclists along the route all making the most of the long-awaited sunshine. We walked further than intended this time, going on past the points that gave the option of cutting our walk shorter because the weather was so uplifting we did not want to leave. At the end, our bodies might have started to complain, but our souls were so refreshed.