Herstmonceux and Wartling Village News

SUNDAY SERVICES: This week: All Saints, Herstmonceux: 8am Holy Communion, 4pm Christingle Service. St Mary Magdalene, Wartling: 10am Morning Prayer.

COMMUNITY COFFEE STOP is next open on Monday 27 January at the Herstmonceux Village Hall from 10am to 12 noon. Refreshments £1. All welcome.

HERSTMONCEUX WALKING GROUP will be taking a stroll around Alexandra Park this Sunday 26 January, meeting at 10am at Herstmonceux Village car park. The walk is led by Trudy. If you would like to go along, please register with her on 01323 845597. There will be a stop for refreshments in the café.

HELP4HEDGEHOGS is a small rescue centre just outside Herstmonceux Village at Windmill Hill run by Tas. Opened in 2020, Help4Hedgehogs responds to your telephone calls all day, every day. Rehabilitation alone cannot save hedgehogs, so they try to raise awareness too. H4H rehabilitates sick, injured and orphaned hedgehogs. They have an ICU area, hogspital ward and rehabilitation unit. Faecal testing is done on site and H4H works closely with the exceptional wildlife vets at Horsebridge. They are not a charity, but simply a non-profit rescue with huge veterinary, medication and food bills and raise money in a variety of ways. They would be very grateful for your help in this either by donation directly to Horsebridge Vets and ask to donate directly to their Help4Hedgehogs account, they have a GoFundMe page and an Amazon Wishlist. If you can run an event to help raise funds, or book a talk for your organisation or invite them along to a table sale etc, they would be very pleased to hear from you on 07970 367943 or email [email protected] or visit the website at www.Help4hedgehogs.com. Remember, if you see a hedgehog out in the day, call a rescue right away. The only exception is if the hog is busy collecting nesting material, in which case observe quietly.

PARISH COUNCIL GRANTS funding is open until January 31. Applications from organisations that are deemed to be 'beneficial to the parish or to its residents' are welcomed. The PC welcomes you to apply if you are from a not-for-profit community organisation, charities, local sports clubs etc and are looking for financial assistance towards a particular project or piece of equipment, a specific running cost such as a new activity, sport or other or towards the aims of your Charity. The application form and guidance can be found on the Parish Council website at www.herstmonceuxparish.co.uk.

A COUNCILLOR VACANCY at Herstmonceux Parish Council in Herstmonceux Council Ward has arisen. If you are interested in being a voice for your community and involved in local decision making, please contact the Parish Clerk to find out more. Letters of application should be no more than one side of A4 and send to Mrs Clare Harrison, Herstmonceux Parish Clerk, The Parish Office, 4 The Old Forge, Gardner Street, Herstmonceux, BN27 4LG.