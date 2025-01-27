Herstmonceux and Wartling Village News

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

SUNDAY SERVICES: This week: All Saints, Herstmonceux: 11am Family Service, followed by bring and share Lunch. St Mary Magdalene, Wartling: 8am Holy Communion.

HERSTMONCEUX BOWLS CLUB are holding a fun quiz at the Herstmonceux Village Hall on Friday 14 March at 7pm. All welcome. Teams up to six. £5 per head. Further information from Tony Betteridge on 07790 908834 or email:[email protected]

PARISH COUNCIL GRANTS funding is open until January 31. Applications are on the Parish Council website at www.herstmonceuxparish.co.uk.

HERSTMONCEUX CASTLE ESTATE thanked Dr Victoria Smith who presented the first lecture in the series called Our Place in the Universe. If you would like to find out about the next in the series on 12 February, visit Herstmonceux-castle.com website.

ANTIQUES AND COLLECTORS can come along to Reid Hall, Boreham Street BN27 4SD on Sunday 2 February. There will be 25 stalls full of interesting items from 8.45am to 1pm. This is a well-established event over 24 years. Admission is £1. Enquiries 07816 643858.

THE OBSERVATORY SCIENCE CENTRE is holding its Star Search Course over four weeks located at The Observatory Science Centre, Herstmonceux starting 27 February. A fantastic opportunity to learn how to navigate your way around the night sky using the constellations as your guide. Taught in one of our domes under the backdrop of a historic telescope and outside under the stars, you will learn how to recognise star patterns and find out more about the mythologies behind them. Spring and Autumn dates are available book at https://bit.ly/3DXd7P