Herstmonceux and Wartling Village News

SUNDAY SERVICES: This week: All Saints, Herstmonceux: 3.30pm Evensong. St Mary Magdalene, Wartling: 10am Holy Communion.

RAY & SHELDON SOCIAL CLUB will be welcoming Glenn Ecclestone from Beachy Head Chaplaincy who will be coming to talk to the group. All welcome. This over 55s Social Club is at Herstmonceux Village Hall from 2 to 4pm on Friday 14 February. £4 entry includes raffle and refreshments.

HERSTMONCEUX WALKING GROUP meet this Sunday 9 February at Hailsham Leisure Centre car park for a 4 to 5 mile walk between Crowlink and Friston Airfield. If you would like to go along please register with Sue 01323 832016 or Pete on 07512 652962.

MEET A PEARLY QUEEN on Saturday 8 February at Windmill Hill Horticultural Society arrivals 2pm for 2.30pm start at The Reid Hall, Boreham Street for a talk on the History of Pearly Kings and queens and Singalong with Diane Gould from Furnace Brook Fishery, Cowbeech. This is followed by the AGM, afternoon tea, raffle and seed swap. Bring any spare seeds and take home some surprised. All welcome. Members £2, non-members £4 (no charge if only attending AGM). Website www.whhs.co.uk.

PUCCINI IN THE PUB is an event taking place at the Merrie Harriers public House, Cowbeech on Saturday 22 February at 7pm. Enjoy a 3 course Italian meal in a traditional English pub with operatic arias and duets for your entertainment. With Noa Lachman soprano, Rosie Page mezzo and William Hancox piano. Tickets on Music Box Website, www.musicboxwealden.co.uk