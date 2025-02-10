Herstmonceux and Wartling Village News

SUNDAY SERVICES: This week: All Saints, Herstmonceux: 10am Holy Communion. St Mary Magdalene, Wartling: No Service.

THE OBSERVATORY SCIENCE CENTRE is looking forward to welcoming everyone back for this special year of celebrations. It is 30 years since the charity began to restore the historic telescopes and domes of the observatory at Herstmonceux to create The Observatory Science Centre you see and enjoy today. Once described as 'a labour of love unfolding in the Sussex countryside' it has grown to become an outstanding attraction and resource, bringing science to the public in a unique historic setting. When they started work, Sir Patrick Moore jubilantly announced that the observatory had been saved for science. Thanks to the dedication of all who have worked and volunteered there, thousands of visitors have experienced spectacular science and the joy of just being in this very special place. You can save on your cost of your admission by pre-booking online at https://www.the-observatory.org/booking. There are plenty of stargazing evenings coming up, February Half Term Children's Workshops, The Human Body new exhibit and Astronomy Courses. The Observatory Science Centre is at Wartling Road, Herstmonceux, East Sussex BN27 1RN.

HERSTMONCEUX BOWLS CLUB are holding a fun quiz at the Herstmonceux Village Hall

on Friday 14 March at 7pm. All welcome. Teams up to six. £5 per head. Further information from Tony Betteridge on 07790 908834 or email:[email protected].

A NIGHT AT THE MUSICALS with Rosie Ann Page and James Honess is being hosted by Herstmonceux WI on Wednesday 19 February in Herstmonceux village hall at 7.30pm. All welcome. Non-members £3. Refreshments and buffet. Come along and listen to your favourite songs and feel free to join in the ones you know and love.

COWBEECH BONFIRE SOCIETY Charitable Trust has now published its 2025 programme of events. These are the dates you will want to keep free: Sunday 11 May – Morning Tractor Trundle, Sunday 25 May - A Spring Walk that starts and ends at the Merrie Harriers, Friday 6 June - Summer Panto Production and more madness in the garden, Saturday 7 June - Gig in the Garden with live bands, good vibes, and summer fun. On Sunday 3 August - Dig for Victory Flower show and Fete, Sunday 14 September - Autumn Walk, Friday 31 November - Bonfire Night and the biggest and brightest night of the year. All proceeds from these events go toward supporting local charities and making a positive impact in the community.

VITALITY VILLAGES COFFEE MORNING from 10am To 12 Noon is at The Friends Meeting House (Quaker Meeting House), West End, Herstmonceux BN27 4NR. On Wednesday 19 February they will be hearing all about the Kent & Sussex Air Ambulance. All welcome. Further details from Sheila Charlton 01323 833673.