Herstmonceux and Wartling Village News

SUNDAY SERVICES: This week: All Saints, Herstmonceux: 8am Holy Communion, 3.30pm Compline.

St Mary Magdalene, Wartling: 10am Morning Prayer. Herstmonceux Free Church, Chapel Row: Tuesday Group 11am until 1pm, afternoon Drop In 1 to 4pm for a cuppa and maybe some homemade cake. Thursday is House group and save the date for a Church Meeting on February 26 at 7pm to include re-election of the Oversight in the lounge. Please enter through the lounge door as there is another meeting taking place in the main hall.

A FUN QUIZ hosted by Herstmonceux Bowls Club is taking place in Herstmonceux Village Hall on Friday 14 March at 7pm. All welcome. Teams up to six. £5 per head. Further information from Tony Betteridge on 07790 908834 or email:[email protected].

OBSERVATORY SCIENCE CENTRE is open every day until Monday 24 February. You can save on your cost of your admission by pre-booking online at the-observatory.org /booking. They will have telescope tours and a 'Down to Earth' science show included in your admission, these are repeated throughout the day with no need to book. They have spaces available on the upcoming Astronomy courses. For more information visit the website. On Friday 28 February, 10am to 4pm there is an opportunity to explore the science centre if you, a friend, or a family member has additional needs, or you just prefer to visit without the crowds. They cannot guarantee the noise level of other visitors, but these dates are chosen because there will not be any large pre-booked groups on site. To celebrate its 30th year there will be extra activities on selected Sundays. Every month from February to November (except October) there will be extra hands-on activities which will fit in with innovations and discoveries that have been made over the last 30 years. All included in the admission. After an extremely busy start to the year, there are still spaces on the stargazing evenings. To find out more about all these events, visit the website at the-observatory.org

Herstmonceux walking group spot some of the first lambs of Spring on their walk in Selmeston

ANOTHER QUIZ NIGHT this time for Herstmonceux Cricket Club on Saturday 22 February at Herstmonceux village hall from 7 for 7.30pm start. Teams of up to 6 people at £5pp. There will be a bar available. Please BYO snacks and food. There will also be a raffle. If you would like to enter a team, please email [email protected] or contact Alan on 07841 210582.

HERSMONCEUX WALKING GROUP will be meeting on Sunday 23 February at 10am in Herstmonceux car park for a walk in Rye area for scallop festival with optional lunch. If you would like to go along register with Karen 01323 833040 or Andy on 07934 199887. Last week they went on a Selmeston Walk. Lita Allistone reports: After a rained off walk at the weekend we donned our wellies on Tuesday afternoon and set off to see the Snowdrops at Selmeston. There is a small, wooded area at the back of Selmeston church which is carpeted at this time of year with Snowdrops. As there is only a couple of weeks when they look their best, we can’t delay the walk to see them. We start at Arlington Reservoir and make our way across fields and the railway line to Selmeston village, walk up the lane to the church then take the path through the church yard to the drive at the back. Just a few yards up the drive, which is a public footpath, the wood on the left appears with an amazing display of Snowdrops. Then a few months later they will give way to a show of Bluebells. Continuing along the route and making our way back, we spot the first spring lambs of the season.