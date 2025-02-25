Herstmonceux and Wartling Village News

SUNDAY SERVICES: This week: All Saints, Herstmonceux: 11am Family Service, followed by bring and share Lunch.

St Mary Magdalene, Wartling: 8am Holy Communion. Herstmonceux Free Church, Chapel Row: Tuesday Group 11am until 1pm, afternoon Drop In 1 to 4pm for a cuppa and maybe some homemade cake.

A FUN QUIZ hosted by Herstmonceux Bowls Club is taking place in Herstmonceux Village Hall on Friday 14 March at 7pm. All welcome. Teams up to six. £5 per head. Further information from Tony Betteridge on 07790 908834 or email:[email protected].

OBSERVATORY SCIENCE CENTRE is open for a quieter experience on Friday 28 February, 10am to 4pm when there is an opportunity to explore the science centre if you, a friend, or a family member has additional needs, or you just prefer to visit without the crowds. They cannot guarantee the noise level of other visitors, but these dates are chosen because there will not be any large pre-booked groups on site. To find out more about all these events, visit the website at the-observatory.org

Camber Castle, the destination of Herstmonceux Walking Group last week

HERSMONCEUX WALKING GROUP will next be meeting on 9 March for a walk around Wadhurst. Last week they were in Rye. Lita Allistone reports: Our walk this week started in Gibbet Marsh car park in Rye. Leaving the car park, we walked past the Windmill B and B, towards Harbour Road. Then headed towards Brede Lock where the footpath took us in the direction of Camber Castle. The narrow footpath was quite muddy but when it opened into the fields the ground was pleasant to walk on. To the left of the castle, we took a stoney path leading to a bird hide overlooking the Nature Reserve, where we stopped a while to watch the cormorant nesting in the trees. Leaving the hide, we headed for the 16th century castle which king Henry VIII had strengthened when there were fears of a French invasion. Camber Castle is now owned by English Heritage. With the castle behind us we made our way back to the lock along the Royal Military Canal path. We planned this walk to coincide with the launch of the annual Rye Scallop Festival and, with this in mind, we made our way to our reservation at the New Inn, Winchelsea for our pick from the special scallop menu.

AN ANTIQUES & COLLECTORS Fair is open on Sunday 2 March from 8.45am to 1pm at Reid Hall, Boreham Street, BN27 4SD with 25 stalls full of interesting items. This is a well-established event over 24years. Admission £1. Enquiries 07816 643858.

80TH ANNIVERSARY VE DAY celebrations, activities and events are being discussed with the Parish Council. If you have any ideas yourself to put forward, they would very much like to hear from you. Several ideas have already been mooted but there is room for lots more. If you would like to be involved or contribute in some way please contact Herstmonceux Parish Council, The Parish Office, 4 The Old Forge, Gardner Street, Herstmonceux, BN27 4LG email [email protected] or call Tel: 01323 833312 / 07842 515268. www.herstmonceuxparish.org.uk

CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG is the next production by Herstmonceux Amateur Theatre Society taking place nightly at 7.30 from 27 to 29 March and a 2.30pm matinee on Saturday. Tickets are £15 adults, £10 under 16 from www.ticketsource.co.uk/hats-uk.

A TOUR OF THE UNIVERSE awaits at Herstmonceux Castle Estate with Bader College and Wealden Astronomers on Wednesday 12 March at 2pm when there will be a lecture by Jane Green, Fellow of the Royal Astronomical Society. To book call 01323 833 816 for tickets £12 for adults and £5 for members/season ticket holders. More info at https://herstmonceux-castle.com/a-tour-of-the-universe/.