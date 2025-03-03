Herstmonceux and Wartling Village News

SCIENCE CENTRE 30TH ANNIVERSARY celebrations will mean extra activities to the programme on selected Sundays.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

You can find out more about these and what to expect at https://www.the-observatory.org/30th-anniversary-celebrations. Also, every month until November (except October) there will be extra hands-on activities which will fit in with innovations and discoveries that have been made over the last 30 years. All included in the your admission. Stargazing opportunities can be discovered also on the website and after an extremely busy start to the year there are still spaces available on the upcoming dates. You can find out more and book on the website.

SUNDAY SERVICES THIS WEEK: All Saints, Herstmonceux: 3.30pm Evensong. St Mary Magdelene, Wartling: 10am Holy Communion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG Junior tickets are now on sale for the production by Young HATs on at Herstmonceux Village Hall from 27 to 29 March nightly at 7.30pm with a Saturday matinee at 2.30pm. Tickets are adult £15 and child U16 £10 and are available from www.ticket source.co.uk/hats-uk.HERSTMONCEUX BOWLS CLUB QUIZ is at the Herstmonceux Village Hall on Friday 14 March at 7pm. All welcome. Teams up to six. £5 per head. Further information from Tony Betteridge on 07790 908834 or email:[email protected]

User (UGC) Submitted

HERSTMONCEUX WALKING GROUP will be meeting on Sunday at 10am at Hailsham leisure centre car park for the 4-mile Wadhurst Circular. If you would like to go along, call walk leader Helen on 01323 845684 or 07925 122448 to register.