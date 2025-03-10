Herstmonceux and Wartling Village News

SUNDAY SERVICE at All Saints, Herstmonceux: 10am Holy Communion. St Mary Magdelene, Wartling: No Service.

HERSTMONCEUX BOWLS CLUB invites to to go along and meet them on either 5 or 26 April from 10am until 2pm at their Pavilion in the Recreation Ground, Herstmonceux when you can find out more about the Club, enjoy a coffee and meet their friendly team. The rinks are open (weather permitting) on 26 April, when you can try your hand with every assistance given. To find out more, contact Tony Betteridge, Membership Secretary on 07790 908834 or email: [email protected]

HERSTMONCEUX WALKING GROUP set off from Crowlink National Trust carpark to Friston Forest last Sunday. Walk Leader, Lita Allistone reports: We had an easy walk along the freshly cut out paths created by the forestry work taking place there. Our route ran parallel with the main A259 until we reached a path to the left and a bus-stop. We crossed the road and headed over the fields in the direction of the sea serenaded by the skylarks all the way, then stopped to acknowledge the monument to Friston Airfield which was in operation from 1930 to 1946. A herd of cows enjoying the sun came and greet us as we passed along the fence separating us, then we were joined by other keen walkers who were out in force making the most of the beautiful spring sunshine and following the Seven Sisters path. On reaching Flagstaff Point we headed inland through Crowlink settlement watching a family of Buzzards above us, then spotted a young adder basking in the sun under the hedgerow. The assortment of spring flowers, violets, the last of the snowdrops, early daffodils and blackthorn bushes coming into bloom are very up-lifting after what seems like a long grey winter. Then suddenly we were back at the carpark. The next walk is on Sunday 23 March of 5 miles through Mad Jack Fuller's Follies in Brightling. If you would like to go along, meet in Herstmonceux village car park and register with Dawn on 01323 833598 or 07436 772509 so they don't set off without you.