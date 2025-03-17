Herstmonceux and Wartling Village News

HERSTMONCEUX CASTLE ESTATE'S NEW Director, Dean Pascall, took oversight of running the Estate six months ago and at that time, he listened to what the community wanted.

To respond to your views, he is delighted to inform you that the Estate will open year-round from 1 April 2025. This decision comes in response to overwhelming demand from visitors expressing a desire to explore the Estate’s stunning grounds, rich history, and unique offerings throughout the year. The Estate now offers day tickets and great value annual membership options for frequent visitors, guided tours of the castle and gardens, a new-look café and opening this summer a shop, which will showcase local produce, plants, and gifts.

HERSTMONCEUX MARKET RELOCATED. For those who have missed this village market and its stallholders, you will be pleased to learn that Miranda has found new premises. She says, "After we closed the market in December the stall holders where very sad, I promised I would look out for new premises and I’ve found some. I am opening The Crumbles food and craft market in the Sovereign harbour community centre, it is huge." Most people will remember it as the covid jab centre. There have been so many applications for stalls that both halls will be open full of stalls at the entrance and outside too. The market can boast some scrumptious local foods, fabric crafts, knitting and crochet crafts, art, artisan, bags, bunting, vinyl records, cakes, Indian cuisine, flowers, macramé, jewellery, Gin and lots more. There will also be an on-site café. The market is open every first Friday of each month 10 to 1pm with free parking in the local car parks and free entry. This new venture will launch on Friday 4 April when the Eastbourne Mayor will be joining the fun and officially opening the market.

SUNDAY SERVICES this week are at All Saints, Herstmonceux: 8am Holy Communion, 3.30pm Celtic Service and St Mary Magdelene, Wartling: 10am Healing Service.

HERSTMONCEUX FREE CHURCH EVENTS coming up are their Mother's Day service 30 March, Joint Churches Together tea (bring & share) and evening service on March 30 at 5pm. Meet The Parish and the new Vicar of Herstmonceux on Sunday 13 April for a bring and share tea at 3pm at The Reid Hall, Boreham Street. Drop In on 29 April and meet the Pearly Queen of St Pancras and learn about the history of the Pearly King and Queens and finishing off with a sing song. If you are able to supply a raffle prize please let me know. The Church Away Day is to Penhurst Place on June 14 and there is a Church BBQ on 16th August. Details of these events to follow but in the meantime, save these dates.

VE DAY 80TH CELEBRATION events in the village are in the early stages of being organised and more details will follow, but at this time, villagers can look forward on 8 May to the raising of the VE Day flag, a Remembrance service, refreshments, history display, peace beacon lighting and on 9 May, a tea party, singalong, historic photos and memorabilia. On Saturday there will be a BYO peace picnic, good old fashioned family fun, games and competitions and in the afternoon at Furnace Brook and Intergenerational Victory knees-up with spam or jam sarnies, optional fancy dress, song time and quiz. On the Sunday is Open Mills Day at the Windmill on Windmill Hill.

CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG Junior tickets are still available for the Young HATS production taking place at Herstmonceux Village Hall, from 27 to 29 March nightly at 7.30pm with a Saturday matinee at 2.30pm. Tickets are adult £15 and U16s £10, available from www.ticket source.co.uk/hats-uk.

WARTLING VILLAGE HALL TRUST AGM is on Monday 24 March at the Reid Hall, Boreham Street at 7pm. New committee members are always welcome. If you would like to be involved please contact Sara Parker email: [email protected], tel: 07809 383482.

THE HEARING RESOURCES SESSION in March will be on Friday 21 March between 10 and 11.45am for a 12 noon finish when maintenance of most types of hearing aids and replacement batteries is on offer. As maintenance can involve very close contact you are requested to wear a face mask covering and Celia will be using PPE for the foreseeable future. Many thanks for your co-operation.