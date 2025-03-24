Herstmonceux and Wartling Village News

A WALK AROUND BRIGHTLING was the subject of Herstmonceux Walking Group last week.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lita Allistone, reports: Shrouded in mist Brightling presented itself as quite a mystical venue for a walk. The country lanes were lined with Primroses, Daffodils and Wood Anemones with their petals closed against the dampness. Making our way past the Observatory to Purchase Wood the Pussy Willow trees were out in blossom while other trees were beginning to show signs of life with tiny buds of leaves. The constant presence of mist deprived us of the views, but we benefitted by the birds singing their tunes in the woods. The Tower made a good resting place for refreshments, but sadly it is no longer accessible to enter. We sat on tree stumps and enjoyed the stillness and tried to identify the sounds of the birds. Emerging from the woods, we headed to the conveyer belt of the Gypsum Mine passing through the delightful hamlet of Hollingrove, and followed its course through Great Wood and Round Wood where Wild Garlic will soon be in abundance. Stepping out of the woods after a long climb, we passed rows of stacked logs in a field on our way to the lane which would lead us back to our cars. The next walk is on Sunday 6 April, meeting at Hailsham Leisure Centre car park at 10am for a circular Downland walk in Jevington area of 4 to 5 miles. If you would like to go along, please register with Lita on 01323 843943 or 07561 493111.

SUNDAY SERVICES THIS WEEK are taking place at All Saints, Herstmonceux: 8am Holy Communion. St Mary Magdalene, Wartling: 10am Mothering Sunday Family Service. Free Church: 6pm United Service, Herstmonceux. Refreshments from 5pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HERSTMONCEUX CASTLE ESTATE reopens on 1 April and is offering day tickets and annual membership options for frequent visitors, guided tours of the castle and gardens, a new look café and opening this summer, their shop which will showcase local produce, plants and gifts. Previously closing for the winter season, the Estate will now welcome visitors year-round, apart from two weeks at Christmas. If you become a member, you will be supporting the preservation of this iconic medieval castle, gardens and ecologically important habitats. Enjoy exclusive perks such as unlimited free entry to the castle grounds and gardens during open hours but excluding special ticketed events. 10% off in the café and shop, discounts on some lectures and events, bring friends and family with 20% off entry for up to 4 guests per visit, early bird booking for popular events and regular updates with a quarterly newsletter full of estate news and historical insights. Join in person or through the website. Enquiries at 01323 833816 or email [email protected]

User (UGC) Submitted

RAY AND SHELDON CLUB members will hear a talk by Chris Horlock on Friday 28 March on the subject of Sussex. This over 60s Social Group meets at Herstmonceux Village Hall from 2 to 4pm on the 2nd and 4th Fridays. Entry is £4 which includes raffle and refreshments. All welcome.

GREENWAY FRUIT FARM ALLOTMENTS provide opportunities for community gardening at Stunts Green. People can join together to grow vegetables, fruit and flowers and share any produce or just come and have a cuppa. There are huge health benefits not only by providing an open space to learn about growing flowers, fruit, and vegetables, but it offers a place to relax, meet other people, become more active, and connect with nature. The allotment site is a friendly welcoming site and tenants of the allotment plots are always happy to share their knowledge. They hope to attract people who lack confidence or skill to take on a whole plot, but it may also act as taster plot from which people may wish to rent their own full plot. If you want to join them, weather permitting they are usually on the allotments from 10am to midday on Friday mornings, weather permitting. On Friday 28 March you are invited to go along and see what they are doing or help in any way with planting, planning or just come and have some coffee and cake and have a chat on the first plot inside the gate. Please phone Janet if you want more information on 07889 159824.

THE COMMUNITY COFFEE STOP is on Monday 31 March from 10am to 12 noon at Herstmonceux Village Hall. Come on down and see what is going on. Arrange to meet friends, make new friends enjoy the company of others around you. Everyone is welcome to coffee or tea and a biscuit for only £1 and there is cake and cheese scones to buy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

TRY YOUR HAND AT BOWLS at this small, active and friendly Herstmonceux Bowls club which is seeking new members for its new season starting at the beginning of May 2025. No experience required as free coaching and practice sessions are provided. The local Clubhouse is within the Recreation Grounds. Call Tony on 07790 908834 for an initial chat or email [email protected] for further information.

HEARING RESOURCES SESSIONS are taking place on Fridays 4 and 25 in April between 10am and 11.45am for 12 noon finish in the Village Information Centre. Celia is able to offer maintenance of most types of hearing aids and replacement batteries. As maintenance can involve very close contact you are requested to wear a face mask covering and she will be using PPE for the foreseeable future. Many thanks for your co-operation.

KNIT AND STITCH will be taking place at The Friends Meeting House in April and not the Village Information Centre as advertised.