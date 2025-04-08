Herstmonceux and Wartling Village News

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

THE OBSERVATORY SCIENCE CENTRE invites you to go along on Saturday 19 April for its Lyrids Shooting stars event.

The debris left behind by the comet Thatcher gives rise to the April Lyrids meteor shower. The evening consists of an informative talk and some meteor (shooting stars) spotting. If the weather is good you will also have an opportunity to look through the historic telescopes, some of the largest working telescopes in the country. Booking is essential at https://www.the-observatory.org/events/lyrids-shooting-stars.

EASTER WEEK CHURCH SERVICES are as follows: All Saints, Herstmonceux - Sunday 13 April, 10am Palm Sunday Family Service. Thursday 17 April, 7pm Maundy Holy Communion. Friday 18 April 10am Good Friday Family Service. Sunday 20 April, 8am Holy Communion, 6pm Easter Songs of Praise. St Mary Magdelene, Wartling - Sunday 13 April, 8am Holy Communion. Friday 18 April, 2pm Good Friday Service of the Cross. Sunday 20 April, 10am Family Communion.

THE VILLAGE INFORMATION CENTRE will be closed over the Easter period from Friday 18 April to Monday 21 April inclusive.

Jevington Church visited by Herstmonceux Walking Group on their Downlands walk in the area.

VITALITY VILLAGES COFFEE MORNING is next on Wednesday 16 April in the Friends Meeting House, West End, Herstmonceux from 10am to 12noon when there will be a talk by the Kit Wilson Trust telling visitors all about their work with a guest dog in attendance. All welcome to come along for a cuppa with homemade cakes or biscuits, a fun quiz and a chance to meet friends old and new for a chat.

HERSTMONCEUX WI will be meeting on Wednesday 16 April in Herstmonceux Village Hall where this month speaker, Norman Honeysett, will be talking about the History of Boreham Mill Nursery. Norman he has always been a friend to everyone in the community and a willing helper for every event. Come and listen to what promises to be an interesting account. If you are not a member come along as a visitor for £3. You will be very welcome. There will be tea and a buffet supper. For further details contact Janet 01323 833669.

WINDMILL HILL WINDMILL will open at Easter Bank Holiday and then every Sunday and Bank Holiday Monday until the end of September. Mills Day is on 11 May. A new drawing has been prepared which is an instantly recognisable image of the windmill. This will be used on badges, coasters, cards and other items for sale as well as becoming the symbol of the Friends. The Friends AGM is Monday 14 April in Herstmonceux village hall. Please put it in your diary.

HERSTMONCEUX BOWLS CLUB invites you to come along and have a go. Their busy season starts in May with an away game against Parade (Eastbourne) followed by eight friendly matches throughout the month. The Horam League fixtures also get underway as well as the Sussex Competitions with games against Uckfield, Hailsham, Groombridge, Ringmer, Cross-in-Hand and Wadhurst. Club Nights also begin at 6pm on Monday 12 May when the Club will commence competing in the American Tournament. New members and players are welcome and encouraged to join in and take part and come along and support them whenever they are there. You will be made most welcome. If you would like to give bowls a try contact Tony on 07790 908834 or email [email protected]. The rinks are in the Recreation Ground and open on Tuesday and Thursday afternoons for practice and tuition (subject to fixtures). All welcome.

HERSTMONCEUX WALKING GROUP enjoyed a Downland walking in the Jevington area last week. Walk Leader, Lita Allistone, reports: Spring has sprung: The trees are showing a green tinge, the hedgerows are an abundance of yellow gorse and white blackthorn blossom with a brilliant, cloudless blue sky above. Add a slight breeze and it was the perfect day for a hike on the Downs. Starting in Jevington we climbed the path from the car park to Friston forest where it widened to cut through the forest. We seemed to have a drone following us for a short distance passing through Long Brow. Steering to the right we were in Lullington Heath Nature Reserve and then arrived at Winchester’s Pond where we stopped for a rest and

refreshments. From the crossroads at Winchester’s Pond, the route became busier with families and their dogs, and cyclists all making the most of the glorious weather. We continued along the path taking in the wonderful views across the countryside until we joined the South Downs Way path passing Jevington Holt. In our descent we had the aromas of Wild Garlic and the first Bluebells to accompany us back to our start point, then on to a pub lunch.