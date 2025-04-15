Herstmonceux and Wartling Village News

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

WINDMILL HILL WINDMILL OPENS for the 2025 season this Easter weekend on Sunday and Monday from 2.30 to 5pm and all future Sundays and bank holiday Mondays to September.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The windmill is on the other side of Herstmonceux village on the A271 near Hailsham BN27 4RT. There are tours, a museum and refreshments. Entry is by donation. Please give generously. A fully restored windmill which offers interest for the whole family also grinds its own flour for sale in the shop. Parking is limited but a 53 bus stops nearby. Visit the website windmillhillwindmill.org for more information.

HERSTMONCEUX WALKING GROUP will not be meeting on Easter Sunday but they will be getting together for a walk on Tuesday 22 April evening meeting at 6.30pm at Herstmonceux Church for a circular walk round the castle and woods of 2 to 3 miles. If you would like to go along register with Sue on 01323 832016 or 07512 652 962.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CHURCH SERVICES THIS WEEK are: All Saints - Good Friday 18 April 10am Family Service. Sunday 8am Holy Communion, 6pm Easter Songs of Praise. St Mary Magdalene, Wartling - Friday 18 April 2pm Good Friday Service of the Cross, Sunday 20 April 10am Family Communion.

The Windmill at Windmill Hill

RAY AND SHELDON OVER 60s Social Club will be welcoming Trevor Weeks from the Wildlife Rescue Ambulance Service WRAS on Friday 25 April to talk about the Centre's work rescuing our wildlife. All welcome to come along to the Herstmonceux village hall from 2pm to 4pm and for £4 you can enjoy this talk, refreshments and free raffle.

HAILSHAM YOUNG FARMERS BINGO night is on Saturday 19 April at Reid hall, Boreham Street, BN27 4SD. Eyes down 7.30pm. There will also be cakes and hot drinks. Email [email protected] to book your spot for a fun-filled evening. £5 per person.

HERSTMONCEUX ESTATE FALCONRY DISPLAYS are taking place during the Easter holidays between 2 and 3pm on the 18 and 20 April. Find out more at herstmonceux-castle.com/falconry-displays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PLANS FOR HERSTMONCEUX CASTLE Estate are being showcased with the opportunity to learn about several initiatives at Herstmonceux Castle and Bader College at a special event on Saturday 26 April. This will include learning about the renovation work to the Castle, educational plans, its commercial activities and a project to re-wild the Castle estate. The various teams leading these initiatives will provide brief presentations and Q&A sessions in the Castle Ballroom to which you are invited. Weather permitting, there will also be some stalls outside the Castle where you can learn about these plans and activities and share your own thoughts with the team, who will be keen to hear them. This special event allows a free one-off access to the Castle Estate, grounds and gardens for visitors arriving between 10am and 12.30pm, learn about their plans. There will also be free facepainting.

AND STITCH has been changed this month to a different venue. It will meet at the Friends Meeting House, West End on 28 April from 2.30 to 4pm instead of the usual VIC. All welcome, with craft activities or just for a chat.

LYRIDS SHOOTING STARS EVENING is at The Observatory Science Centre on Saturday 19 April from 7pm to 12.30am. Book at the-observatory.org. Debris left behind by the comet Thatcher gives rise to the Lyrids meteor shower. Go along for an informative talk and meteor (shooting stars) spotting. Plus an opportunity to look through the historic telescopes, some of the largest working telescopes in the country.