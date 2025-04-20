Herstmonceux and Wartling Village News

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

LOCAL GOOD CAUSES benefitted from all the fundraising events held throughout a busy year by the Cowbeech Bonfire Society Charitable Trust at a presentation last week.

Organisations that received cheques were the Sussex Air Ambulance, Children with Cancer Uk, Hailsham Foodbank, East Sussex Farmers Benevolent Fund, Herstmonceux Lunch Club, Ray & Sheldon Club, Raystede Animal Rescue, Tiddlers & Toddlers, Viewcraft, Vitality Villages and St Wilfrid's Hospice. A Spokesperson said, "It was our privilege to contribute to so many worthy local causes. None of this would be possible without the support and hard work of the wonderful Cowbeech community. Thank all of you for what you do." Their 2025 events start at the end of this month with a community walk on Sunday 27 April starting at the Merrie Harriers Pub at 10am. This is a wonderful opportunity to come out of winter hibernation, enjoy a lovely country walk through the Bluebells and catch up with friends and neighbours. Starting at 10am and finishing roughly 2hours later at the Merrie Harriers, which will be open for welcome refreshments and food.

WINDMILL HILL WINDMILL will open every Sunday and Bank Holiday Monday until the end of September. Mills Day is on 11 May. The Windmill is just beyond Herstmonceux Village.

SUNDAY SERVICES this week at All Saints, Herstmonceux: 10am Holy Communion. St Mary Magdalene, Wartling: No Service. Religious Society of Friends (Quakers) 10.45am for a quiet hour of worship and reflection at the Friends’ Meeting House, West End, Herstmonceux BN27 4NR. Herstmonceux Free Church, Chapel Row: 10.45am Communion Service.

Hailsham Foodbank recieve a cheque from Cowbeech Bonfire Society

FREE CHURCH DROP INS are held every Tuesday at Chapel Row from 1 to 4pm. There will be tea, coffee and a place to make new friends or just come in and warm up. On April 29 The Pearly Queen of St Pancras will be coming along to a get together and enjoy a sing-a-long. Homemade cakes and refreshments and a raffle. All proceeds to Great Ormond Street.

KNIT AND STITCH meet on 28 April, in the Friends Meeting House this month instead of the Information Centre from 2.30 to 4pm. All welcome, with craft activities or just for a chat.

HERSTMONCEUX BOWLS CLUB invite you to go along, meet other members and have a go on Saturday 26 April from 10 am until 2 pm at the Pavilion in the Recreation Ground, Herstmonceux. Find out more about the Club over a coffee and meet their friendly team. Their rinks open (weather permitting) on 26 April, where you can try your hand with every assistance given. To find out more, contact Tony Betteridge, Membership Secretary on 07790 908834 or email: [email protected].

HERSTMONCEUX CHURCH COFFEE MORNING is on Saturday 26 April from 10am to 12 noon in the church. A warm welcome guaranteed with all refreshments.

COMMUNITY COFFEE STOP is on Monday 28 April. This is a special VE Day celebration from 10am to 12 noon. Rosie is making a special appearance with songs and laughter. All welcome. Bring a friend. Tea, coffee and a biscuit £1. Wear your headscarf and pinny (not compulsory, just fun).

ALL SAINTS ANNUAL PLANT SALE is at Herstmonceux Village Hall on Saturday 17 May from 2.30pm for sales but any donations can be received from 2pm onwards. Donations of any plants, garden sundries, books and tools would be greatly appreciated as this sale relies entirely on donations. Come along and pick up a bargain and enjoy a cup of tea or coffee and a slice of cake (donations) all for the admission price of £1, children free.