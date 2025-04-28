Herstmonceux and Wartling Village News

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

NURTURE IN NATURE is a group for people who have had a cancer diagnosis.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Helen and Sam (Heartwood team members) will be running another programme from the 15 May. They will be taking cancer support into the woods where you can boost your wellbeing, relax and connect with woodland activities, cooking on the fire, foraging and mindfulness activities. This is a free support service for people with a cancer diagnosis and runs from 9 consecutive weeks from 15 May at Herstmonceux Castle on Thursdays from 9.30am to 12.30pm or 2pm to 4.30pm. Get in touch by email to [email protected] for more info or to make a booking. Spread the word.

MAKE SHAPE & FABRICATE is an Upholstery Workshop in Herstmonceux where the can learn how to upholster a stool in a small group which is ideal for beginners. The workshops are on Mondays 12 and 19 May from 9.30am to 1pm at the Friends Meeting House, West End, Herstmonceux Bn27 4NR with qualified instructor, Ken Lacey. You will be provided with the stool kit, tools and refreshments. Just bring 1m of fabric. For more information and to book email [email protected] or 07752 454914.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

GREENWAY FRUIT FARM PRESENTS a Spring Blossom Party 2025 on Saturday 10 May from 2pm at Greenway Fruit Farm, Herstmonceux BN27 4PP. There will be a BBQ for the duration of the event and a buffet style feast. Please bring a dish or two, including some meat for the BBQ and drinks of your choice. Everyone's contributions will be combined into a delicious spread to share. There will be great music throughout the day and night, tractor rides so you can take a spin around the farm, evening bonfire to gather around as the sun sets for warmth and good times. Everybody welcome, family, friends and neighbours. Come and enjoy the fresh air and festive atmosphere. Anyone is welcome to camp. This event is in memory of Graham, who cared so much for the environment and to honour him, there will be a collection for the Friends of the Earth on the day. Please bring any spare change you have lying around. No need to book, just come along on the day and have a great time.

All Saints Church, Herstmonceux

HERSTMONCEUX WALKING GROUP meet this Sunday in Hailsham Leisure Centre car park at 10am for the Offham, Black Cap circular with optional pub lunch afterwards. If you would like to go along, register with walk leader Sylvia on 01323 832243 or 07752 063976. They meet again on Tuesday 6 May at 6.30pm on the corner by Bede's School, parking on the road for Irene's walk, Upper Dicker in reverse, led by Lita and Sylvia. Call 01323 843943 or 07561 493111 if you would like to join them.

SUNDAY SERVICES THIS WEEK are at St Mary Magdalene, Wartling: 8am Holy Communion. All Saints, Herstmonceux: 11am Family Service, followed by bring and share lunch. Quakers: Ecumenical Service is on the first Sunday of each month in the Friends meeting house at 7pm. For more information ring Jim or Kitty Bond on 01323 833647. Community Breakfast on Sunday is at the Herstmonceux village hall, anytime between 10am and 12 noon.

HERSTMONCEUX CASTLE OPEN DAY was an opportunity for the owners to update the public and local residents on its plans for the castle and the onsite Observatory and Science Centre. Organisers had been expecting possibly up to 500 people to come along and were somewhat surprised by in excess of 1500 making their way to hear the update. Sadly this meant that not everybody was able to gain access to the ballroom but following the presentation people who had attended were eager to share the news. People were excited by what they heard - the work in progress to repair and then reopen the castle and University in September, their plans to open the classrooms as meeting rooms, accommodation would be offered - there is already an Air B & B at the top of the site. People had been bracing themselves for bad news about the closure of the Science Centre and observatory domes but the speaker was met with a cheer from the audience and much clapping when it was announced that the decision to not renew the lease had been reversed and they had underestimated the response from the public and local community in response to their plans announced last year. There are also plans to re-wild the 300 acre site, continue hiring it out as a wedding, events and media venue and plans for much more. They would like to take on up to 100 volunteers to help with the gardens and curating rooms for visitors and were taking names on the day. The Friends of Herstmonceux Castle offered many opportunities to members. The catering in the tea room would be run in-house and there are plans to open a farm shop on the site as well as a gift shop. People were very pleased and reassured with what they heard and organisers were very receptive to ideas from the audience and the queues for each of the Q & A tables were long. People felt heard and involved and the atmosphere upon leaving and taking in the grounds and the beautiful scented wisteria was joyous.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

VE DAY COMMEMORATION CELEBRATIONS are many over the week in the village. You will be able to pick up a programme in the Village Information Centre. In summary, Thursday 8 May: 9am Raising the flag, 9.15am Remembrance Interdenominational Service at the Village Hall, 9.30pm Peace beacon lighting on the field adjacent to the rec. Friday 9 May: 2 to 5pm Welcome Home Tea Party at the Village Hall. Limited numbers, to book your place, call Bryan on 01323 833747. Saturday 10: 11am to 2pm Peace Picnic and Family Fun Day on Denefield village Green. 4 to 7pm Intergenerational Victory Knees Up at Furnace Brook Fisheries. Limited numbers, to book our place call Bryan, as above. Sunday 11 May 12 noon to 5pm Mills Day at the Windmill at Windmill Hill. 1940s songs with music, dancing and activities.

Merrie Harriers Cowbeech Walking Tour starts here

COWBEECH VILLAGE WALKING TOUR in aid of St Wilfrid's Hospice charity will take place on Saturday 10 May from 11am to 4pm. The gardens include Kerpses, Trolliloes Lane BN27 4JG, a sloping garden with two wildlife ponds and an orchard with bee hives. Light refreshments available here, and also the Merrie Harriers Barn BN27 4JQ. This garden has spring shrubs, mature trees, wildlife pond and plenty of seating to enjoy the countryside views. On street parking only - please share if you can. There is no admission fee to any of the gardens but you are asked to make a donation when you visit towards the daily £21,000 costs to run the hospice for the care of people with life-limiting illness and their families. More information at stwhospice.org/opengardens.