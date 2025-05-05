Herstmonceux and Wartling Village News

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

VE DAY CELEBRATIONS continue this Friday afternoon when the Parish will be commemorating VE Day with a variety of events.

On Saturday there is a Peace Picnic and Family Fun Day on Denefield Village Green from 11am to 2pm. Bring your own picnic. There will be lots of good old fashioned family fun, games and competitions. Later in the afternoon, Furnace Brook Fisheries BN27 4RQ will be hosting from 4 to 7pm, a Victory Knees Up. Bring your own spam, jam or other sarnies. Optional Fancy Dress. Pearly Queen song time, pianist and singalong, memorabilia quiz. Ticketed event. Limited Numbers. Tickets from Bryan Naish 01323 833747. On Sunday the Windmill, at Windmill Hill is open from 12 to 5pm for National Mills Day. Open to all. Where there will 1940s songs, dancing and activities. See the Parish Council news page on its website or our Facebook page for more details, or email [email protected] or phone 01323 833312.

THE OBSERVATORY SCIENCE CENTRE invites you to join them for another scheduled 'quiet day' on Thursday 15 May. This is for people who might prefer to visit without crowds. They offer specific days when there are no pre-booked large groups. Advanced booking gives you the best price with 1 carer free of charge with 1 full paying adult / senior or child. The science centre will be open from 10am to 5pm with last admission at 3pm. There is an indoor picnic space in the marquee, plus Café onsite. The Gift Shop will be open, there is Blue Badge parking available, accessible toilet with height adjustable changing bed and hoist, or general free parking available on the main field. SEND groups are welcome to enquire about visiting on Quiet Days.

WINDMILL HILL WINDMILL will be open on National Mills Day Sunday 11 May from 12 noon to 5pm. The Windmill is on the A271 at BN27 4RT. All welcome to their VE Day celebrations.Please be aware that there is no parking at the windmill itself on Mills Day. Parking is available at Lime Cross Nursery (for which many thanks), a 10 minute walk away or please park (safely) in nearby roads. Alternatively, the 53 bus comes right past the windmill arriving at 12.14, 14.14 an 16.14 from the west and 13.18 and 15.18 from the east.

Herstmonceux Bowls Club

THE TRACTOR TRUNDLE 2025 is on Sunday 11 May starting at 9am at Moieties Farm, Foul Mile, Cowbeech Road, Hailsham BN27 4JJ. This is a 10 mile tractor trundle. Tractors muster at Moieties Farm, gates open from 9am for 11am departure. Entry £10 per tractor (price includes a bacon roll for drivers). Entry forms are available at registration. Turnout competition for tractors and drivers. Finishing at the Merrie Harriers around midday with prize winners announced, spectators welcome.

SUNDAY SERVICES are as follows: All Saints, Herstmonceux: 6pm VE Service. St Mary Magdelene, Wartling: 10am Holy Communion.

BOWLS CLUB, CLUB NIGHT at Herstmonceux Bowls Club takes place this Sunday. Go along and have a go. Their busy season starts in May with an away game against Parade (Eastbourne) followed by eight friendly matches throughout the month. Their Horam League fixtures also get underway as well as Sussex Competitions with games against Uckfield, Hailsham, Groombridge, Ringmer, Cross-in-Hand and Wadhurst. Club Nights also begin at 6pm on Monday, 12 May, when they will start competing in the American Tournament. New members and players are welcome and encouraged to join in and take part. Please also go along and support the Club whenever they are there. All welcome. If you would like to give bowls a try contact Tony on 07790 908834 or email [email protected]. The rinks are in the Recreation Ground and open on Tuesday and Thursday afternoons for practice and tuition (subject to fixtures).

HERSTMONCEUX WALKING GROUP enjoyed a lovely cross country walk last Sunday. Member, Lita Allistone reports: The Cuckoo gave us a wonderful performance down on Horse Eye Level at the weekend. Exploring the new outer limit of our town we stayed local and set off from Hailsham Leisure Centre carpark, making our way down Marshfoot Lane towards the Levels. Continuing along the track until we came to New Bridge on the minor back lane, it was lovely to escape the traffic noise and enjoy the bird song in the quiet. Posters outlining the current ongoing program to clear the invasive floating Pennywort clogging up our streams and waterways were in evidence on gates throughout the area. There were many butterflies along our way including the Red Admiral and Grizzled Skipper, it was while stopping to admire one when the cuckoo perched on a hedge close by and started calling. Walking down the lane we stopped to let several groups of cyclists pass by, then turned off at Horse Eye Farm back on the track towards White Dyke Farm where there was an amazing sight of a tree adorned with Wisteria draped all over it. We headed back into civilisation by weaving our way through the housing estates back to Hailsham town centre and lunch in the Crown. If you would like to join them on their next walk, they will be meeting on Tuesday evening at 6.30pm in Chiddingly car park for a circular walk of approximately 4 miles. If you would like to go along register with Helen on 01323 845684 or 07925 122448.