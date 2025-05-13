Herstmonceux and Wartling Village News

WINDMILL HILL WINDMILL CELEBRATED both National Mills Day and VE Day on Sunday.

There were lots of visitors on a lovely sunny day. Stationary engines, live music and Morris Dancers were all there to entertain and tours of the Mill were provided. Windmill Hill Windmill is featured in this year's Mills Weekend film on YouTube at National Mills Weekend 2025, The Mills Channel. The Windmill is open every Sunday and bank holiday Mondays from 2 to 5pm. Entry is by donation.

HERSTMONCEUX CHURCH PLANT SALE is this Saturday at Herstmonceux Village Hall. There will be plants, garden sundries, books and lots more. Refreshments available. Starts 2.30pm and if you have any donations please bring them along from 1.30 onwards.

HANNAH'S CAT MORRIS DANCERS will be dancing at The White Horse, Bodle Street, BN27 4RE on Friday 16 May from 8pm.

HERSTMONCEUX WALKING GROUP will be meeting on Sunday at 10am in Herstmonceux care park for a 4-5 mile walk in the Bodiam Castle area. You can park in the National Trust car park free if you are a NT member. If you would like to go along, register with Sue or Pete on 832016 or 07512 652962. They are off on an evening walk on Tuesday, meeting at 6.30pm at Mount Street car park, Battle for a circular walk on the 1066 route around Powdermill Woods of about 3 miles. Please register with Karen on 07934 199887 if you would like to go along.

SUNDAY SERVICES this week are: All Saints, Herstmonceux: 10am Holy Communion. St Mary Magadalene, Wartling - no service. Herstmonceux Free Church, Chapel Row: 10.45am. On Tuesdays there is a drop-in group from 1 to 4pm with refreshments.

VITALITY VILLAGE COFFEE MORNING will be held on Wednesday 21 May in the Friends Meeting House, West End, Herstmonceux from 10am to 12 noon. Katie from the Hailsham Pavilion will be giving a talk all about their work. All welcome. There will be tea or coffee with homemade cakes or biscuits, a fun quiz and a chance to meet friends old and new for a chat.

HERSTMONCEUX WI meet on Wednesday 21 May in Herstmonceux Village Hall. This will be the A G M meeting and members' chance to vote on the resolutions put up by the WI Members country-wide. There will be a dress sale on June 7. If you are not a member go along as a visitor for £3. You will be very welcome. There will be a tea and buffet supper. For further details contact Janet 01323 833669.

HERSTMONCEUX GARDENS & ESTATE members and ticket holders can enjoy falconry displays during the May school holiday. Falconry displays will be run by East Sussex Falconry on both Sunday, 25 May and Wednesday, 28 May from 2 to 3pm. To find out more visit the website at herstmonceux-castle.com.

HERSTMONCEUX BOWLS CLUB Open Day was a great success. Members of the village went along and had a go and as a result the Club signed up ten new members. If you would like to go along you can go along on a Monday evening Club Night and try your hand. Call Tony on 07790 908834 for an initial chat or email [email protected] for further information.

HERSTMONCEUX SCIENCE CENTRE is currently revamping its Education Programme, including our Schools and Community outreach initiatives, and want your input. Teachers and educators are being asked how the Centre can support your students' STEM learning. "Your insights are invaluable." Please email, or contact Jacqueline Currie, Outreach Coordinator, at [email protected] to share your ideas.

MEMBERS OF THE PUBLIC who came to hear about the Herstmonceux Castle and the Observatory recently, said it was "wonderful news" that the lease would be extended. The castle estate also announced plans to rewild 300 acres of farmland on the site and said repairs to the castle were nearly complete. The castle was forced to shut in November 2023 due to structural issues.